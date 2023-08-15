ANC Youth League President Collen Malatji is under fire for comments he made about the Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan

Malatji claimed Gordhan would sell state-owned enterprises and, eventually, South Africans

Peeps are not happy Gordhan addressed Malatji using government channels and stand by Malatji and his comments

Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan is at odds with the newly elected ANC Youth League President Collen Malatji following a recent interview.

Pravin Gordan wants a public apology from ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji. Images: @Collen_Malatji3 & Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with The Citizen, Malatji stated that Gordhan must be stopped before he sells the country.

The ANCYL president said the minister would soon sell all state-owned enterprises and South Africans.

Pravin Gordhan hits back after being accused of trying to sell South Africa

The minister did not take kindly to Malatji's claims and issued a statement dispelling the allegation that he would sell state-owned enterprises. He added that he wanted a public apology from Malatji for his utterances.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Gordhan slammed Malatji for distorting the truth about restructuring state-owned power utility Eskom into three parts. He explained that all three structures would still be state-owned enterprises.

The minister said the idea that the government would sell state-owned enterprises was misinformation.

"The latest misinformation is further evidence that there is a concerted campaign involving people with vested interests, only interested in lining their pockets, and intent on sowing confusion," said Gordhan.

Gordhan said he would meet with the ANCYL to discuss Malatji's remarks.

South Africans weigh in on the tiff between Pravin Gordhan and Colleen Malatji

@MokoneNkone said:

"Minister must know we are clever enough now. The purpose of separating Eskom into 3 is to privatise its operation. You want private businesses to invest in electricity generation and distribution. You want Eskom to buy electricity directly from private ownership. Isn't it correct?"

@Smiso71061900 said:

"Seem the right doesn't know what the left hand is doing. This is a huge and a call to halt all these pvt acquisitions of our SOEs."

@nkaswamantji said

"Official letter from his department not using his personal things to demand an apology from his colleagues "

@KagiSoul_ said:

"As a leader, you should welcome criticism or at least be open to defending your stance in order to make the other person understand where you’re coming from. He is allowed to dish it out all the time, but when he has to take it, he can’t stomach it? ‍♀️"

@BrendaM99883897 said:

"Malatji must refuse."

@Papa_Khegu said:

"@Collen_Malatji3 Jamnandas looking for you."

Mbalula vows to take on Derek Hanekom over blowback from Gordhan criticisms: “I will attend to that freelancer”

Briefly News previously reported that African Nation Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalua is not taking Derek Hanekom's criticisms of him very lightly.

Mbalula slammed Hanekom after the former ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member took him to task for threatening to axe Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan if he does fix Transnet.

Hanekom said that Mbaula's comments about Gordhan were uncalled for and questioned if the SG was satisfied with his performance as a former minister, The Citizen reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News