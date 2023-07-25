ANC SG Fikile Mbalula and former NEC member Dereck Hanekom are not seeing eye to eye

After Hanekom called Mbalula out for criticising Pravin Gordhan, the SG vowed to "attend to" the former minister

Mabula landed in hot water over the weekend for 'threatening' to remove Gordhan over nonperformance

JOHANNESBURG - African Nation Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalua is not taking Derek Hanekom's criticisms of him very lightly.

Mbalula slammed Hanekom after the former ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member took him to task for threatening to axe Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan if he does fix Transnet.

Hanekom said that Mbaula's comments about Gordhan were uncalled for and questioned if the SG was satisfied with his performance as a former minister, The Citizen reported.

Fikile Mbalula promises to attend to Derek Hanekom

Speaking at the Local Government Intervention Workshop in Benoni, the ANC SG vowed to attend to Hanekom, who he branded as a freelancer.

Mbalula said:

“I will attend to that freelancer Derek Hanekom, don't worry. That old man behaves like a freelancer who comments on everything.”

Unfaced by Mablula's thinly veiled threat, Hanekom said he would continue to comment on matters of interest, including statements made by ANC leaders.

ANC puts out fires after Fikile Mbalula's 'threats' to Pravin Gordhan

In a bit to mitigate the blowback for Mbalula's comments about Gordhan, the ANC was quick to offer clarification on what the SG said.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said that Mbalula did not call for Gordhan's removal but rather for the minister to the reformation of fast-track SA, TimesLIVE reported

South Africans amused by Fikile Mbalula and Dereck Hanekom's tiff

Below are some comments:

@NtsuntsuMolete said:

"Mr No-Filter seems to be causing more harm to Khongi because he is SG. The self-mutilation continues."

@Barbara94062061 criticised:

"Fikile, you could not walk in Mr Hanekoms shoes. You are an unintelligent, belligerent show-off."

@incekuyakhe added:

"Mbalula is the sterring of the day hai."

Velocity Meme jabbed

"It's really a new dawn. Look at the man called the secretary general, the engine of the party is a size of a motorbike."

@SteveTitus001 commented:

"Lol... The centre came apart a long time ago, and Mbalula the clown thinks he can fix it."

Pravin Gordhan breaks the silence about ANC SG Fikile Mbalula’s threats of removal for Transnet failures

