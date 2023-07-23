The ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is putting pressure on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan over Transnet

Fikile Mbalula believes that it is the minister's duty to have railroads running again to enable the delivery of goods by rails

And the ANC general's statement about the necessity of trains comes after trucks have been negatively affected by other vehicles on the road

JOHANNESBURG- Fikile Mbalula has his sights set firmly on Minister Pravin Gordhan. The ANC secretary-general said that South African roads, especially KZN collisions, have been rampant because of trucks.

Fikile Mbalula declared that Minister Pravin Gordhan must make Transnet fully functional again or lose his job as Public Enterprises Minister. Image: Waldo Swiegers/David Harrison

Source: Getty Images

ANC's Fikile Mbalula implied that the public Enterprises minister's job would not remain safe if he did not address certain issues. The ANC secretary-general insisted that the country has to fix Transnet.

Fikile Mbalula put Minister Pravin Gordhan in hot seat

Sunday World reported that Fikile Mblalula was at the ANC Women's League National Conference on 22 July 2023 IN Nasrec, Johannesburg. Mbalula acknowledged how trucks have become dangerous on the roads. He pointed the finger at Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, saying that he is the man who should be working on a solution to get trains running again. According to Sunday World, he said:

“Now I’m going to say to Pravin Gordhan...“Comrade Pravin move faster Transnet, otherwise we will move you”

Why does Fikile Mbalula want Transnet fixed?

The Sunday World reported that the ANC secretary-general explained that a lot of delivery trucks on the road are killing people. Fikile Mbalula explained:

“Trucks must get off the road and goods must be transported by trains. Let’s not act like we are not in government. We are in charge.”

South Africa's lingering problems have netizens up in arms

Many people in South Africa are often upset by poor service delivery. South Africans often expressed their frustration with Eskom, which currently has scheduled power cuts.

