ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula had a few choice words for EFF leader Julius Malema

Mbalula shaded Malema and called him a cult leader and the biggest puppet in South Africa

The ANC SG's rant about his former comrade comes after Malema accused him of using people for power

JOHANNESBURG - ANC Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula threw jabs at his former comrade EFF leader Julius Malema at the weekend's ANC Youth League fundraising breakfast.

Fikile Mbalula and Julius Malema continue to shade each other. Images: David Harrison & Waldo Swiegers

Fikile Mbalula slams Julius Malema and calls him a cult leader

Mbalula slammed Malema and called him a cult leader trying to take over the revolution of South Africa, according to TimesLIVE. Mbalula also called Malema the biggest puppet in the country, whose only goal is to destroy the ANC's majority.

The ANC SG added that he was confused why Malema would say he only cared about himself because he defended the EFF leader when the ANC expelled him from the party.

"I stood with him in dark and difficult times. I said to the ANC, 'Don’t expel this boy', and they expelled him. I stood with him,” said Mbalula.

Julius Malema accuses Fikile Mbalula of only caring about himself

During a Q&A session on the Frank Discussion with JJ Tabane, Malema painted Mbalula as a selfish person who uses people for his benefit.

"Mbalula uses people. Survival of Mbalula in politics is using people. So he uses you, he dumps you. When they were going to the conference of the ANC, I called our friend Lunga in Cape Town, who was not supporting Mbalula.

I asked him, 'Why are you doing that to our friend? This guy might have his own weakness, but we grew up together.' He said Mbalula uses people," explained Malema.

Malema added that following the conference, Mbalula insulted him in the media. Juju added that Mbalula had access to him, and if he had an issue with him, he could have called him instead of airing out his grievances in public.

The EFF leader said if Mbalula were to lose power, he would come to him like nothing happened.

South Africans react to Julius Malema and Fikile Mbalula's war of words

@Owomthetho said:

"All politicians are the same, biggest manipulators."

@mkhulu4eva said:

"He did the same to his own brother. Mbalula is the type that would sell his own children to get what he wants."

@Patricia_Bantom said:

"Honestly, the battle between two political friends on social media is only to fuel their influence and make us focus on them, forgetting that petrol prices are increasing and loadshedding is still with us. Man, take the war to the boxing ring."

@Lankie5571 said:

" I love it when the cadres fok each other up."

