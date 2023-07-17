The African National Congress (ANC) has admitted it was wrong about Thuli Madonsela

ANC SG Fikile Mbalula said that the former public protector always stood her ground regarding the law

Mbalula also took aim at Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, branding her as a delinquent of the law

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has had a change of heart regarding former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the party was wrong about Thuli Madonsela and branded Busisiwe Mkhwebane as a legal delinquent. Image: Phill Magakoe, Gianluigi Guercia & Felix Dlangamandla

Source: Getty Images

ANC changes tune on Thuli Madonsela

ANC Secretary-General (SG) Fikile Mbalula admitted that the ruling party was wrong for vilifying Madonsela and branding her as a spy regarding some of her findings against party leaders, SABC News reported.

Addressing the media on Sunday, 16 July, the ANC SG described Madonsela as an advocate who could stand her ground regarding the law.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mbalula said:

“ANC at some point, was not happy with the PP Thuli Madonsela. But Thuli’s actions were vindicated by the courts, and the ANC was proven to be in the wrong."

Fikile Mbalula criticises Busisiwe Mkhwebane

When it came to suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Mbalula's words were not so forgiving.

The SG said that compared to Mandonsela, Mkhwebane has proven herself to be a delinquent of the law who takes joy in leading campaigns against and attacking judges, The Citizen reported.

The ANC SG said:

"Where have you seen an advocate like that at the helm of the PP office attacking the judges.."

Mkhwebane accuses ANC MPs of attempted extortion

The suspended public protector recently landed herself at odds with the ruling party after accusing three ANC MPs of trying to extort a bribe from her husband.

For as little as R600 000, late MP Tina Joemat Pettersson allegedly offered to sabotage the inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Pettersson allegedly worked on behalf of Section 194 chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi and ANC MP Pemmy Majondina.

The MP has explicitly denied the allegations.

South Africans weigh in on Fikile Mbalula's comments

Below are some observations:

Bongani Mgubela said:

"There's nothing they're right about."

Baloyi Themba claimed:

"Anything that is good is wrong in the ANC."

John Robert Cox commented:

"What took Fikle Mbalula so long to see the light!? It doesn't say much about his intellect."

Ngobemthembu Ngobemthembu criticised:

"The same ANC is committing the same mistake of protecting a man who hid dollars in sofas, but they think the current public protector is wrong."

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suspension challenge falls flat after ConCourt rules in favour of President Ramaphosa

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane failed to get her suspension reversed after the Constitutional Court (ConCourt)sided with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

With Mkhwebane's term in office quickly ending, the apex court dismissed the suspended public protector's latest bid to return to office.

On Thursday, 13 July, the ConCourt that President Cyril Ramaphosa's reasoning behind suspending Mkhwebane was reasonably rational, The Citizen reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News