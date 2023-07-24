Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has spoken out in the aftermath of ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula's threats

Mbalula took aim at Gordhan, claiming the ANC would have his job if he didn't fix Transnets problems

Minister Gordhan said that fixing maladministration and corruption at Transnet takes time and courage

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has responded to ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula's threats to have him axed.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan hit back at ANC SG Fikile Mbalula for threatening his job over Transnet. Image: Guillem Sartorio & Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Gordhan said his department was perfectly capable of improving performance and mitigating challenges at the embattled state-owned enterprise (SOE) Transnet, The Citizen reported.

ANC SG Fikile Mabulala threatens Minister Pravin Gordhan's job

This comes after Mbalula called the minister to fix the SOE and move freight from rail to road. Mbalula warned:

"Comrade Pravin, move faster at Transnet, or otherwise we will move you.”

While Mbalula's attempt to call Gordhan out set tongues wagging, the ruling party quickly clarified that it was not gunning for Gordhan's job. The ANC claimed that its SG words were merely a call to fast-track transportation at Transnet.

Pravin Gordhan says unrooting corruption at Transnet is no small feat

Speaking to 702, Gordhan said that fixing an organisation decimated by corruption and maladministration is no small feat.

The minister said it takes courage and time to uproot the bad apples from Transnet, but his department was well on its way to sorting out the challenges.

South Africans weigh in on Fikile Mbalula's comments about Pravin Gordhan

Below are some comments:

@BraHlonisky said:

"This is to certify that Jamnandas is not a small boy to be messed with."

@EdwardthembaSa joked:

"Guys, guys, this clown was not really threatening Jamnandas, he was threatening HIMSELF as a FAILED minister of transport."

@musa_mansa asked:

"Is it wrong for the SG of the party to demand performance? Why is Pravin always so protected?"

@FrancisDavidDu4 added:

"The African National Collapse eating itself."

@original8Os criticised:

"The whole system is sick."

Fikile Mbalula takes on Minister Gordhan over Transnet, demands trains to reduce truck road accidents

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Fikile Mbalula set his sights firmly on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. The ANC secretary-general said that accidents on South African roads, especially KZN collisions, have been rampant because of trucks.

ANC's Fikile Mbalula implied that the public enterprises minister's job would remain unsafe if he did not address certain issues.

The ANC secretary-general insisted that the country has to fix Transnet. Sunday World reported that Fikile Mblalula was at the ANC Women's League National Conference on 22 July 2023 in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

