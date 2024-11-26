A hurt mother shared the pain of finding out her little daughter had cancer and had to attend hospital every week

The woman said her 10-year-old daughter was born healthy until the age of five when she had a brain tumour that was the size of a gold ball

The online community reacted to the story, with many offering the pained mother comfort and hope

A hurting mother took to social media to share her pain after her 10-year-old daughter was diagnosed with brain cancer.

A mom shared her journey with her cancer-diagnosed baby girl. Images: Siphokazi Mzizi Coaches Spoky

In a Facebook post by Siphokazi Mzizi Coaches Spoky, the lady shared how her daughter was diagnosed with brain cancer. She stated that the young one was born healthy without any issues.

However, in 2019, at the age of five, the little girl started getting sick. When she took her to the hospital, she was stunned when the doctors told her that her daughter had a brain tumour the size of a golf ball. Problems started then. Her daughter’s life has never been the same.

In 2020 and 2023, she experienced a second and third brain tumour. They were removed. At this point, the tumours affected her severely. Her peers joked about her, calling her a drunkard because of how she walked. The baby girl was diagnosed with cancer and she is in and out of the hospital every week, attending chemotherapy.

Hurt mom shares sad story after 10-year-old daughter diagnosed with cancer

See the Facebook post below:

South Africans comfort the hurt woman

The online community reacted to the post, with many offering comfort to the woman. See the comments below:

@Somlelengwane Ngxokela wrote:

“Sulahla ithemba mtase😭😭💔.” (Don’t lose hope)

@Phisco Philile commented:

“Ouw man mntase Xolo cc uzabaryt mntana mntase sulahla themba thixo esimthandazayo yaphendula mntase uzobaryt mntana qina ke nawe cc.” (Ohh mama be strong. The child will be fine. God answers prayers)

Zameka Joninga said:

“Sad story😭😭guquka thixo uve ukhala komntwana wako🙏🙏😭😭.” (Lord here your child’s prayers)

