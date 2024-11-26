A woman showed off their home in Gauteng vs the one in Limpopo; only they know their visions and plans

The house in Gauteng was a shack while the one in Limpopo was a stunning modern house with a beautiful interior

The online community reacted to the video, with many congratulating the woman and showing love to the Limpopo home

A woman took to her TikTok account and showed off their house in Gauteng vs the one they have back at home in Limpopo.

A lady flexed her Limpopo home. Images: @makgabomapoulo4

Source: TikTok

In a clip uploaded by @makgabomapoulo4, the woman captured the house in Gauteng which was a mkhukhu. She said her hubby bought it for them. The hun didn't show the interior of the shack.

In another part, the woman showed their house in Limpopo. The home was stunning and modern. She showed the interior, which was also breathtaking. The house had modern furniture and coordinating colours. A job well done to her and her hubby.

Woman shows off Gauteng and Limpopo house

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens show love to the woman’s Limpopo home

The video gained over 600k views, with many online users sharing positive words. See the comments below:

@Neo-ohh shared:

“Gauteng is for work and hustle….Limpopo is their retirement home in a way…”

@Luki expressed:

“I've passed this house before mo Moletjie, this pictures don't do justice..tooo beautiful 🙌🙌🙌.”

@Benny ⛩️ wrote:

“Yawl won't understand renting that 6k per month apartment disturbs the vision n that's why ni stuck lapho ni khona more blessings my sister!!”

@Vuyelwa Vee Maga commented:

“I wish I had a home somewhere in Limpopo, KwaZulu Natala or Eastern Cape so l can visit during holidays. I travel less than a hour to go home Midrand to Heidelberg 🥺🥺🥺.”

@Hazel said:

“I think he’s securing a stand I don’t think the place will be a shack forever bathong😅 anyways that’s a beautiful home ey🥹🥹.”

Woman uses R4 900 salary to build house

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who built a home with a low salary of R4 900.

A woman amazed and inspired social media users after sharing how she had managed to build a beautiful house from the ground up on a basic salary. A video posted on TikTok by @mrssmia2 shows the progress and construction of a house from scratch all the way through to completion, showing a neat and beautiful house.

