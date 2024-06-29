Many South Africans were amazed that a clump of protected plants could cost almost R3 million

The police arrested five men for illegally harvesting an endangered plant in Nieuwoudtville in the Northern Cape

Some netizens, who believed they had the plant in their yards, wondered how they could generate an income from the endangered species

Netizens were surprised that a clump of the protected 424 Clavias Marebelius plant could cost almost R3 million. Images: SAPS/Supplied and Getty Images/Stock Image.

Many South Africans were amazed that a clump of plants could cost almost R3 million.

Five men arrested for poaching endangered plant

The netizens were reacting to the arrest of five men caught harvesting the endangered 424 Clavias Marebelius plants in Nieuwoudtville, Northern Cape. The SAPS reportedly pounced on the unsuspecting culprits on 27 June 2024 after receiving information about the alleged plant poaching. The men, aged between 21 and 30, had allegedly harvested about R2.7 million worth of the protected plant.

The men were charged with the illegal possession of the endangered plant species and would appear in court soon.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola commended the officers involved in the takedown:

“We will continue to intensify our efforts to protect the fauna and flora in the province in collaboration with all inhabitants.”

Mzansi shows interest in the million-rand plant

Some netizens had questions about the cost of the Clavias Marelius and its classification as an endangered plant.

@RNaidoo pondered:

“2.7 million for that plant? ”

@king_meeka asked:

“How can we get hold of this plant? We want to be millionaires”

@July63881871 wondered:

“How is this plant endangered as I have them in my yard can someone teach me.”

@lerotomaxim added:

“How is this useless plant that is all over my home an endangered plant? Le tsuba dipatse lena [You’re smoking mj].”

@GobodoV commended the cops:

“Over R6k per plant??? Wow. Well done on the bust.”

Two poachers arrested in Franschhoek with abalone worth

Briefly News previously reported that two men were arrested after being caught with abalone worth R500k in Franschhoek in the Western Cape.

The SAPS stopped the men on the R45 and found 21 abalone bags in their BMW.

South Africans seemed to have no clue what abalone was and confused it for a drug or illegal substance.

