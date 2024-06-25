Eastern Cape man arrested for stolen vehicles and unlicensed firearm

An Eastern Cape man was arrested for possession of two alleged stolen vehicles and an unlicensed firearm

The Majola tactical team found the stolen vehicles, one reported stolen in January 2024, and a false registration disc during a search at his homestead

The suspect faces multiple charges and will appear in court soon

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

A suspect has been arrested for an alleged possession of two stolen vehicles. Images: Twitter/ @_ArriveAlive.

Source: Twitter

A 26-year-old Eastern Cape man has been arrested for possession of two alleged stolen vehicles and an unlicensed firearm.

The suspect was apprehended at approximately 12:30 PM for possession of two stolen vehicles and an unlicensed firearm, a 9mm pistol, along with ammunition.

The Majola tactical team proceeded to where the suspect was, the suspect's homestead. Upon searching the premises, officers discovered two stolen Toyota vehicles (bakkies).

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

One of the vehicles were reported stolen

Further investigation revealed that one of the vehicles had been reported stolen in Flagstaff in January 2024.

See the post on X below:

The other vehicle was found to have a false disc that did not correspond with the vehicle's registration details.

The police promptly confiscated the vehicles and the unlicensed firearm.

According to the statement, the suspect was arrested on the spot and has been detained at Port St John’s SAPS.

He is facing multiple charges, including possession of stolen vehicles and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The investigation is ongoing

Police efforts will be focused on tracing the origins and potential networks involved in the theft and illegal possession.

The 26-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Port St Johns Magistrate’s Court soon to face the charges.

This operation underscores the effectiveness of intelligence-driven police work in combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of the community.

The authorities continue to urge the public to report any suspicious activities that may assist in similar operations.

Top 11 most stolen cars in South Africa and how to protect yours

Briefly News reported that in South Africa's ongoing struggle against crime, car hijackings persist as a prevalent issue.

With the country reported to have the highest crime index in Africa, it emphasises the need for vigilance among individuals and businesses.

Staying informed about the most stolen cars in South Africa and why criminals target them thus reduces your chances of becoming a victim.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News