State Capture Inquiry Requests Yet Another Extension, Files Urgent Application

On Thursday, the State Capture Inquiry filed an urgent application to the North Gauteng High Court to seek another extension

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who in June applied for an extension up to September, has now asked for an extension until 31 December

The application comes as the Constitutional Court readies to deliver its judgment on the rescission application by former president Jacob Zuma

South Africans who anticipated the State Capture Inquiry would roll to an end in September as they led to believe, are in for something more.

On Thursday, news reached the ears of all keeping a close eye on proceedings that the commission has filed an urgent application to seek yet another extension.

The State Capture Inquiry filed an urgent application to the North Gauteng High Court to seek another extension. Image: @_mashesha/ Twitter.

The application will be heard in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on 28 September.

Notably, hinted in June that he would be applying to the High Court for an extension up to September, which was granted.

About-turn on previous declaration

But the month that was promised is quickly drawing to an end, spurring an about-turn on a conclusion to the overdrawn saga that has seen nearly 350 witnesses testifying since the commission was formed in August 2018.

In the latest application, News24 reported that Zondo asked for an extension until 31 December. Speaking on his founding affidavit, the Acting Chief Justice said:

"Although some of the first drafts, under different topics, were completed by the end of July, most were completed in August. However, others are still being completed as of this month."

Drafts to be handed in soon

The Citizen reported that the inquiry's urgent application comes as the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) readies to deliver its judgment on the rescission application by former president Jacob Zuma following his contempt judgement.

Conceding they would not complete their work by the time September draws to a close, Zondo said a person on his team took ill, preventing up to a month's worth of work from being carried out.

However, Zondo explained the person in question is nearing full recovery, and it is expected the drafts will soon be submitted.

"I believe I will receive his first drafts on the two topics – one of which is complex and would have been difficult to shift it to someone else – by the end of September or in the first week of October," he said.

Ramaphosa invites public nominations for Chief Justice seat

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has opened the floor for public participation in the nomination of candidates for the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) role.

The term of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng ends on Monday, 11 October. Speaking on the move to call on public participation, Ramaphosa said transparency around executive public office seats was paramount, SABC News reported.

"The Chief Justice occupies a vital position in our democratic constitutional order," said Ramaphosa, who, despite appointing the Chief Justice himself in his capacity as president of the republic, made the landmark announcement.

"It is therefore appropriate that all South Africans should have an opportunity to witness and participate in the selection," added Ramaphosa.

