Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is no longer in the running for the position of Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court

Mkhwebane withdrew her name from the nominations list on Wednesday and now joins Dr Wallace Amos Mgoqi, who refused his nomination in early October

South Africans are jovial about Mkhwebane's decision and believe that she never really stood a chance

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - The race for the next Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court has taken an interesting turn with the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane withdrawing her nomination on Wednesday, 27 October.

Mkhwebane joins Dr Wallace Amos Mgoqi, who withdrew his name from the list in early October. There are now six names that will be considered for the shortlist that will then be presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa for consideration for the Chief Justice position.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane withdrew her name from the Chief Justice nomination list. Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Source: Getty Images

The current nominees are Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Judge President John Hlophe, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, President of the Supreme Court of Appeal Mandisa Maya, Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and Advocate Alan Nelson, SC, reports SABC News.

News24 reports that following the evaluation of public nominations conducted on Thursday, Ramaphosa will now look at the list and choose a name that will be presented to the National Assembly and the Judicial Service Commission.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi reacts to Mkhwebane's decision to withdraw her name

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts about the Public Protector's decision to withdraw from the Chief Justice nomination list. Here's what they had to say:

@Justjanny58 said:

"Good should never have on the list in the first place."

@Shabisto12 said:

"She doesn't even qualify for that huge responsibility. It needs a man or woman of integrity."

@Frederi32399318 said:

"The face of black power stupidity right there, idiot! Advocate who makes up her own stupid, dumb rules as she goes along. Amandla!"

@LzGazi said:

"That was the only right thing she's done since she took over that office "

@Reddles_KZN said:

"Thank heavens. It would’ve been sooooo embarrassing anyway."

@hlayi_b said:

"She was wasting her time."

"He served with distinction": Mzansi bids Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng farewell

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans have shared their farewell messages to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, who will be leaving his seat at the Constitutional Court on 12 October.

Mogoeng's 12-year tenure will officially end at midnight, making him one of the longest-serving Chief Justices in South Africa.

SABC News reports that Mogoeng's tenure began in 2011 when he was appointed by former President Jacob Zuma after two years of being a judge in the Constitutional Court.

Source: Briefly.co.za