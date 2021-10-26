The Jacob Zuma foundation says it will advise Msholozi to appeal the judgment handed down by Judge Piet Koen

The foundation says it cannot understand how Advocate Billy Downer can be allowed prosecute when he is facing criminal charges

Mzwanele Manyi, the foundation's spokesperson says he was not surprised by the court ruling but did find it disappointing

PIETERMARITZBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation has taken the opportunity to share its thoughts about Judge Piet Koen's decision to throw out Msholozi's special plea bid.

The foundation has stated that it would be counsel the former president to challenge the decision made by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

On Tuesday, 26 October Zuma's special plea application to have Advocate Billy Downer recused was refused on the basis that Zuma failed to prove that Downer lack the title to prosecute his arms deal trial.

The foundation's spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi says the court's decision is irrational and cannot comprehend how Downer can be allowed to prosecute when he is facing criminal charges, according to The Witness.

Manyi highlighted that Koen's judgement referenced civil suits while Zuma's matter is a criminal case. He stated that he was not surprised by the judgement but was, however, disappointed, reports CapeTalk.

Manyi states that the foundation would like for the trial to commence but only when the issue with Downer has been sorted.

"Of course, we want the trial to start but the process must tick all the boxes. The hands of Downer is dirty. Until that is dealt with, it will hamper the process," said Manyi.

