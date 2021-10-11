"He Served with Distinction": Mzansi Bids Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng Farewell

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's tenure in the Constitutional Court is coming to an end after 12 years

Mogoeng was appointed by former President Jacob Zuma in 2011 after being interviewed live on television

South Africans have taken to social media to bid Mogoeng farewell and thank him for his service in the judiciary

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have shared their farewell messages to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, who will be leaving his seat at the Constitutional Court on 12 October.

Mogoeng's 12-year tenure will officially end at midnight, making him one of the longest-serving Chief Justices in South Africa.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's tenure will be coming to an end at midnight. Images: GCIS

SABC News reports that Mogoeng's tenure began in 2011 when he was appointed by former President Jacob Zuma after two years of being a judge in the Constitutional Court.

Mogoeng was the first Chief Justice to have his interview for the post to be televised. Mogoeng was also the first Chief Justice in the history of South Africa to head the Judiciary following an amendment in the Constitution.

Mogoeng had not been working in his official capacity since May after taking a long leave, according to EWN.

Mzansi thanks Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng for his work

South Africans headed online to share their fond memories of the outgoing Chief Justice. Most people had nothing but praises for Mogoeng despite making controversial comments over the years.

Here's what they had:

@bukzamaye1 said:

"Mogoeng Mogoeng you did not compromise the truth you stand for. You served the Nation with distinction and you deserve to be honoured. We celebrate you! We salute you!..... Farewell CJ"

@phillip_mhlongo said:

"It is quite befitting to give undivided salute to our outgoing Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. He made us proud by not dancing to the tune of those who think only those approved by them can rise to excellence. Farewell son of the soil and continue with the crusade of Gospel."

@mr_mabutho said:

"Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng was not a “mainstreamist”, he was willing to stand with unpopular renditions that offended “mainstreamist”. I have learnt that people who are labelled as controversial are actually the “real deal”. He served the country well, and he will be missed."

@DaciousNchoe said:

"A principled leader we had. You certainly served South Africa with absolute distinction and for that, re ya leboga ntate Moruti, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. May God bless the new chapter of your life."

@Itani_1 said:

"Mogoeng Mogoeng day! Proof that integrity and servanthood to Christ will always produce the better of us! You were unapologetic and led with power!"

@VictorVivica said:

"Without any doubt CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng is one of the best jurists is our history. A judge who refused to be bribed by the west satanic foundations something which you will never see anymore in SA. Quite eloquent and highly smart. May the wonderful God bless you Chief Justice"

@PhumlaniMMajozi said:

"Listening to SAFM this morning; some people say that Mogoeng Mogoeng’s legacy as South Africa’s Chief Justice will be tainted by his comments on COVID vaccines and the Israel-Palestine conflict. In defence of Mogoeng, I say that’s BS!"

Source: Briefly.co.za