One man said that certain professionals should not have dreadlocks and a lawyer expressed disapproval by showing off her mane of locs

The legal practitioner shut down a Twitter user who went out of his way to shame the popular hairstyle

Tweeps were in absolute awe of the lawyer's classy response with a gorgeous portrait that proved him wrong

A lawyer who has locs responded to someone who was shunning their hairstyle. A Twitter user remarked that they couldn't imagine corporate professions having someone who rocks dreadlocks.

A lawyer shared her beautiful locs after a Twitter user said that it is not a proper hairstyle for professionals. Image: Twitter/@charmainesiqoza/Getty Images/Imagine

A woman came across the tweet and decided to respond. The picture she posted of herself in locs went viral.

Woman shuts down man dissing dreadlocks

A woman @charmainesiqoza who is a lawyer showed people that locs professional hairstyle. She posted her selfie after a Twitter user threw shade at lawyers, doctors and engineers with dreadlocks.

Netizens blown away by laywer's locs

Dreadlocks are commonly done by Africans and People were completely blown away by her response. Many of them complimented the lady on her amazing representation.

@darqtaylor24 commented:

"You look even more presentable than the honourable. 100%"

@Lile_FromSchool commented:

"You guys don’t have to prove anything to ignorant people, you know that right?"

@AGentleman_2U commented:

"A black lawyer with a gorgeous smile."

@NothandoPam commented:

"So polished, beautiful locs my queen."

@celest1alram commented:

"I've been having do much anxiety regarding my dreads and if I'll be deemed less employable that I considering cutting them off so this helped alot"

