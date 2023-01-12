A lady with long nails got annoyed after a man asked her a question others had before and decided to put the matter to rest

The woman made a video literally showing how it is possible to wipe after using the bathroom with long nails

Online users were in stitches and commented that they were grateful she answered the recurring question

Ladies with long nails on the internet often get asked how they use the bathroom. One TikTokker got fed up and decided to make a whole tutorial about wiping.

The TikTok creator went viral because of her hilarious video. Online users commented, laughing at her display on how to wipe in the bathroom.

Lady on SA TikTok shows how to wipe with long acrylics

A woman @phelaaa.m hit back after a man asked her how she wipes with her nail extensions. The video went viral as she demonstrated how to do it. She rolled tissues around her hand multiple times and then turned around to wipe.

South Africans react to wiping tutorial from long-nailed TikTok creator

Mzansi peeps are often fascinated by extra-long nails. People in the comments were thoroughly amused. Many who have nail extensions commented that she was doing the Lord's work as they were tired of answering the question.

noluyolonyembe commented:

"Just saved this video for the next time I get this question, thank you."

Karabo Phakedi commented:

"Khante you guys fold the tissue more than twice."

Phelaaa.m replied:

"Not really."

_that_vegan_hun commented:

"Finally someone said it."

teddymoela315 commented:

"Imagine how tired we are of this question."

TashmikaSingh commented:

"I don't understand what she said. But yassss girl."

mmamodisemadumo commented:

"Mara please use that toilet paper you throw away, hape that was a lot of toilet paper."

