A woman got extra long nails done that soon proved to be impractical in one infuriating moment

The lady was trying to use the ATM and everything went smoothly until it was time to take back her bank card

People were amused by the video especially after she showed that she had a tool to help her out but was still unsuccessful

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Withdrawing money turned into quite the challenge for this woman with artificial nails. Extra long acrylics are all the rave and one stunner showed how they can get in the way of your daily activities.

A woman's long nails caused a stir when she wasn't able to use the ATM after getting them done. Image: @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

Netizens joked after seeing the viral video of the lady trying to use the ATM and failing. People started guessing what else she could be having a hard time doing because of her long nail extensions.

Woman's long fake nails have South Africans in tears

A video posted by @kulanicool shows one baddie who did her nails with extra length and ran into problems when trying to take her card from the ATM. In the video, the lady even tries to use a peg to get the job done but failed, and tried to use her knuckles before getting a man to help her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Netizens often have much to say about women's cosmetic choices. People were in tears of laughter and cracked jokes at her expense. Others were amazed that she had the foresight to bring the peg with her.

@PeaceM92694181 commented:

"Akunzima."[It's hard.]"

@ClammyHarambe commented:

"Imagine you are waiting for your turn to use ATM."

@Rendanib commented:

"Imagine at the toilet."

@Nosie_Phiwo commented:

"Painful experience."

@BigIGrey commented:

"Does she see how stupid it looks?"

@Clifford_Cliff1 commented:

"I can only imagine the struggle in the toilet."

@TheGlitch_ commented:

"How do you go to an ATM with a peg? Wild."

@ThabangLekwadi commented:

"The struggle with our african sisters is real."

"Use your feet": Lady with long nails struggles with laundry, SA laughs at her

Briefly News previously reported that a woman got her nails done but still had laundry to do. She found a way to do the washing despite the acrylics.

The TikTokker amused people in the video of her doing the laundry with long nail extenstions and got over two million views. Netizens flooded the comments to crack jokes about her predicament.

@sontshikazi35's long acrylic nails forced her to use just her palms. People flooded the comments with split reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News