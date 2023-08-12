A North West beauty became a lucky woman on her birthday when her man sent his uncles to pay lobola

The woman was then surprised with a beautiful ring after the negotiations, and she cried buckets while everyone around her danced and sang

South Africans were touched by the recorded journey and pointed out how beautiful love is and how they wanted the same experience

This lucky woman was given a birthday gift of lobola and a ring. Image: @keo365

Source: TikTok

A beautiful Tswana woman's bae had two special days in one when her bae paid for her lobola on her birthday.

The woman from the North West indeed killed two birds with one stone when she not only celebrated the day she was born but also celebrated a new life with her husband, who did the right thing for her.

Man pays lobola on woman's birthday, goes TikTok viral

@keo365 shared her beautiful story in a TikTok video that caught many in the nation in their fuzzy feelings. The video went viral and was viewed by 230K TikTokkers.

The video tells the story of the Lobola negotiations process, from when they received a letter to when they started preparing for the special day. Her family members rejoiced and danced with her as they prepared a feast for her man's uncles, who came to negotiate lobola.

The video then shows the uncles in deep negotiations, and it shifts to the part where she is called and introduced to her new in-laws. The video concludes with both families celebrating and the man finally going down on his knees and putting a ring on his beautiful wife's finger, surprising his wife and leaving her in a state of tearful joy.

Lobola letters recognised as marriages by Mzansi law

South African law recognises customary marriages as legal marriages. According to Burger Huyser Attorneys, such a marriage is a union concluded and celebrated in African customary laws. For this marriage to be recognised by the state, lobola had to be paid, a lobola letter must be presented, and both parties must be consenting adults. They then have three months to register the marriage with the Department of Home Affairs. This does not mean, however, that the marriage is not recognised by the state simply because it was not registered at Home Affairs.

Watch the beautiful video here:

Netizens cry buckets for the woman in TikTok video

The woman's lobola story happily touched South Africans.

Nwa_Mbhetse remarked:

"Why do strangers like to make us cry? When you did your handshake, and he knelt."

Keeme Petrus added:

"When he winked at you, I passed away."

Keabetswe Millicent commented:

"I cried with you when you cried. I have never been so happy for someone I don't know. May you have a healthy and happy marriage. Congratulations."

ComfyMash exclaimed:

"Love is a beautiful thing! You cannot convince me otherwise."

Zayy_mamaciita pointed out:

"Such things make me believe in love. Congratulations, mama."

Source: Briefly News