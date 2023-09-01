DJ Prince Kaybee has offered to teach Prof Phakeng driving lessons on the game simulator

He noticed how she struggled to play the game in a video on Twitter that has since gone viral

Netizens were left chuckling as Prince Kaybee bragged about his skills and accolades with the game

Prince Kaybee offered to assist Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng with her simulator driving lessons.

Prince Kaybee said he is a professional simulator driver, so he is the perfect candidate to teach Prof Phakeng. Image: @princekaybee_sa @fabacademic

Prof Phakeng causes stir with video clip

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng shared a video of her attempting to drive the simulator driving game.

The clip, posted on Twitter under the handle @FabAcademic had people questioning whether she knows how to drive a real car or not, looking at how she failed to play the game.

She captioned her video clip:

"Work hard and play harder! Happy Wednesday."

Prince Kaybee offers to assist Prof Phakeng

As someone passionate about the simulator game, Prince Kaybee offered to help Professor Phakeng, to which she agreed.

He even bragged about his achievements with the game.

"I hold the lap record on that simulator at YFM. I can show you how Ma."

Netizens poke fun at Phakeng's driving skills

Although social media users adore Professor Phakeng, many were not afraid to tell her that she drove terribly.

Check out the hilarious comments:

@PhumlaneMkhize1 said:

Prof everytime I see you I get really jealous

@Mjerable exclaimed:

"Ayi. We're gonna die."

@collen_sambo2

"Prof is living her life to the fullest."

@Floyd_Daddy_D said:

"That sitting posture Prof, is not make sure. You're the driver so take care of things."

@MninikhayaDlam2 said:

"My Deputy olady. Its like you are a learner Driver and I can tell you don't drive anymore."

andyle_gcwabe asked:

"Haybo mama so how did you obtain your driver's license?"

tsilingoana gushed:

"Yaaas! maam!"

mbali_x39 said:

"Me, I love what I see. You’re just too close to the wheel."

