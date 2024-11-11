South African Amapiano stars Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M were spotted at the Friends of Amstel Festival in Johannesburg this past weekend

Musa Khawula shared a video of the stars who supposedly broke up lighting up the stage at the festival

Many netizens were shook that even after their rumoured breakup, they still support each other during their gigs

Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M were spotted together. Image: @timeslive

Source: UGC

Once again, Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M recently topped the trending list on social media.

Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M spotted together at Friends Of Amstel

Social media has been buzzing after their once favourite couple Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M were spotted together at the Friends Of Amstel festival in Johannesburg on Saturday, 9 November 2024.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a video of them together on stage at the music festival on his Twitter (X) page. This was after they were rumoured to have broken up.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The clip captioned it:

"Kelvin Momo with Babalwa M during his set."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Babalwa M and Kelvin Momo

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to seeing Babalwa M and Kelvin Momo together at groove. Here's what they had to say:

@ministerTP__ said:

"I knew they were playing with y’all."

@Mr_MbulaziSA commented:

"I guess it's very important to mind your own business, cause wow!"

@MbaliNomcebo15 replied:

"They gonna get back together soon."

@hello_zaddy wrote:

"I don’t see them being intimate and playful as before so they might be co-parenting us."

@Boozlay wrote:

"They are still together."

@LordPiccoloSA tweeted:

"They’re co-parenting music, at least they were mature about it."

@KgoshiYaDustySA said:

"They lied to us, or are they just being professional?"

@DeenickJ responded:

"This will teach people to mind their business."

Babalwa M teases new breakup song

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babalwa M shared a new preview song about breakups. She posted the video on Instagram Live and has been the talk of the town.

In the song, Babalwa M says "hamba Juba", telling her lover to leave her alone. Mzansi's social media peeps are convinced that the song is about her relationship with the music producer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News