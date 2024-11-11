Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M Light Up the Stage at Friends of Amstel, SA Reacts: “They Lied to Us”
- South African Amapiano stars Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M were spotted at the Friends of Amstel Festival in Johannesburg this past weekend
- Musa Khawula shared a video of the stars who supposedly broke up lighting up the stage at the festival
- Many netizens were shook that even after their rumoured breakup, they still support each other during their gigs
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
Once again, Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M recently topped the trending list on social media.
Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M spotted together at Friends Of Amstel
Social media has been buzzing after their once favourite couple Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M were spotted together at the Friends Of Amstel festival in Johannesburg on Saturday, 9 November 2024.
The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a video of them together on stage at the music festival on his Twitter (X) page. This was after they were rumoured to have broken up.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The clip captioned it:
"Kelvin Momo with Babalwa M during his set."
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to video of Babalwa M and Kelvin Momo
Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to seeing Babalwa M and Kelvin Momo together at groove. Here's what they had to say:
@ministerTP__ said:
"I knew they were playing with y’all."
@Mr_MbulaziSA commented:
"I guess it's very important to mind your own business, cause wow!"
@MbaliNomcebo15 replied:
"They gonna get back together soon."
@hello_zaddy wrote:
"I don’t see them being intimate and playful as before so they might be co-parenting us."
@Boozlay wrote:
"They are still together."
@LordPiccoloSA tweeted:
"They’re co-parenting music, at least they were mature about it."
@KgoshiYaDustySA said:
"They lied to us, or are they just being professional?"
@DeenickJ responded:
"This will teach people to mind their business."
Babalwa M teases new breakup song
In a previous report from Briefly News, Babalwa M shared a new preview song about breakups. She posted the video on Instagram Live and has been the talk of the town.
In the song, Babalwa M says "hamba Juba", telling her lover to leave her alone. Mzansi's social media peeps are convinced that the song is about her relationship with the music producer.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za