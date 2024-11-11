Amadpiano DJs Maphorisa and Kabza De Small were allegedly involved in a car accident

An online user shared a picture of a trashed car on social media and claimed to have been a car Phori and Kabza were in

Some netizens reacted to the alleged rumours of Maphorisa and Kabza De SMall being involved in a car crash

Phori and Kabza are rumoured to have been in a car crash. Image: Oupa Bopape

Once again, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa made headlines on social media after a netizen shared some shocking allegations about them.

Phori and Kabza allegedly involved in car accident

Social has been buzzing after rumours of Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa being involved in a car accident this past weekend. An online user @ThePitBull007 shared a picture of a trashed car alleging that the two stars and their guitarist were in it.

The netizens captioned the post:

"DJ MAPHORISA, KABZA DE SMALL and this Guitarist involved in a Car Accident!"

See the post below:

Netizens reacted to the rumours

Shortly after the rumours were shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@xolani97 commented:

"You lie too much wena."

@Tmanramulifho said:

"But, the details are very sketchy."

@Pascally6 asked:

"Are they deceased?"

@Lamasha questioned:

"Where and when did it happen?"

@Mthokozisi32808 commented:

"Is the guitarist okay?"

@The_A_Wagon mentioned:

"Let's hope they are fine."

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small called out

Just months ahead of the highly anticipated Chris Brown concert, it appears the show has hit a bumpy road after anti-gender-based violence activists called out the organisers.

One supporter, politelseheri, highlighted the need for activists to keep the same energy, saying several local alleged offenders were let off easily and enjoyed local and international gigs without protest. The netizen named DJ Maphorisa, alluding to his assault scandal with Thuli Phongolo. She also mentioned Kabza De Small, claiming that the producer had a history of dating underage girls.

SA reacts to DJ Maphorisa buying designer brands

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Maphorisa flexed about his expensive designer clothes during a shopping spree. The star, who trended for spending thousands at a Galxboy store, bragged about being second to only DJ Black Coffee when it comes to designer brands.

DJ Maphorisa is unafraid to part with a few thousand rands for a pair of designer jeans. The Amapiano star, always rocking high-end designer brands, recently showed off his clothes while shopping.

Source: Briefly News