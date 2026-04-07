Former Big Brother Mzansi TV host Lawrence Maleka and former Miss SA judge Lerato Kganyago are set to host the 2026 Metro FM Awards

Maleka and Kganyago took to their social media platforms on Tuesday, 7 April 2026, to confirm the news

South Africans and fans of the radio station took to social media to congratulate the duo

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Lawrence Maleka will host the Metro FM Awards. Image: SirLawrenceMaleka

Source: Instagram

Former The River actor Lawrence Maleka and media personality Lerato Kganyago have been announced as hosts of the 2026 Metro FM Awards.

Maleka, who previously hosted the second season of the Amstel Challenge, is famously known for hosting the Big Brother Mzansi TV shows.

Entertainment commentator Mlu announced on his X account on Tuesday, 7 April 2026, that Maleka and Kganyago will host the awards.

"Media darling Lerato Kganyago (AKA Ausi Omotona) and the talented Lawrence Maleka are set to bring the charm on live TV as the official hosts of the 20th #MetroFMMusicAwards2026, broadcasting live on SABC 1 in Durban on 25 April 2026, at 20:00. #MMA26," the entertainment.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Social media users comment on Maleka and Kganyago's latest roles

@thandiemartin said:

"The secret is out, and the bar is set high! A massive congratulations to the powerhouses. @Lawrence_Maleka and @Leratokganyago on being named the #MMA26 hosts. Truly 'Icon-Inspired Excellence' personified! ​Durban ICC, we are ready for the magic on April 25th! @MetroFMSA."

@DJMaverickZA responded:

"Metro FM Music Awards will have 8 presenters. Red carpet, main hosts, backstage, and People's Park. This is super unnecessary, and I know it will be messy, dark, and have no sound. Hate it for them."

@bulelw22848 replied:

"I am so excited for Lawrence. He's a whole mood. I love Tyla @mapilotpm. Once you host the Metros, you’re definitely guaranteed a radio show gig. He’s joining Metro soon!"

@thabanisandile3 reacted:

"As much as they are both good choices, I believe other new talents in the block deserve a chance as well."

@Bladeonlinenow wrote:

"Great hosts. I am curious why can’t shows be hosted by musicians and internet personalities like elsewhere? This is boring and routine. Ratings are down. Imagine Zee Nxumalo hosting the Metros, that would be epic."

@Xolani_khabazel responded:

"At least they didn't choose Somizi Mhlongo."

@MaluksMesho said:

"My faves are going to be on one stage."

@12OctoberGang wrote:

"We're proud of our boy Lawrence."

@noku42210 replied:

"Wow! I love both of them, so happy."

@Katlego11921152 reacted:

"Yes, I have hope for this year's awards, finally."

@la_fisto said:

"This boy has some serious talent or should I mean charisma."

Lerato Kganyago will host the Metro FM Awards. Images: LeratoKganyago

Source: Instagram

Media Personality Lerato Kganyago bids farewell to DJ Warras

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that award-winning TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago paid tribute to DJ Warras, who passed away on 16 December 2025.

The beauty queen and media personality took to social media on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, to say goodbye to Warras.

Fans of the Metro FM radio personality commented on Kganyago's tribute post on social media this week.

Source: Briefly News