Viewers of the popular Showmax reality TV series The Real Housewives of Durban woke up to the sad reality that Season 2 is over

Many peeps were looking forward to seeing more drama unfold in their favourite show, but they have to wait for two weeks before the reunion special airs

Taking to Twitter, social media users called upon producers of the show to release the reunion episodes because two weeks is too long

The Real Housewives of Durban fans waited the whole week for a new episode, only to realise that they have to wait longer. Peeps were disappointed to note that they will not be getting fresh drama from their favourite housewives until next month.

Per popular blogger Phil Mphela, after releasing the season finale last week, the streaming giant Showmax will air a two-part reunion special in May.

Taking to Twitter, RHOD viewers said Showmax was supposed to shoot the reunion before the season ended.

@NkululekoZamani wrote:

"I was asking myself what is missing on my TL this morning. Then I realised there was no new episode of Nonkanyiso's lies."

@Pale_Palee added:

"Now we have to wait 2 whole weeks to watch the #RHODurban andikho right."

@Sammysolucky commented:

"Are you telling me I don't get to see Jojo cry today? Annie trying hard to be Cardi B? LaConco exercising and getting snatched? Sorisha giving peace speeches like Gandhi? Londie flip-flopping? Nonku's presence making them shake. My Lamontville Queen?"

