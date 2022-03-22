Activist and author Zoleka Mandela is sharing the good, the bad and the ugly experiences with her pregnancy

Zoleka, who is in the third trimester of her sixth pregnancy, shared on social media that she has been peeing herself each time she laughs or sneezes

Her fans and followers commended her for sharing the relatable information, and many also said that they are experiencing the same

Zoleka Mandela has been taking her fans through the journey of her sixth pregnancy. The 41-year-old mother and activist have been sharing everything from doctor's visits, cravings and even the changes in her body.

Zoleka Mandela says her pregnancy is taking a toll on her.

Source: Instagram

The When Hope Whispers author recently shared some ugly truths about being pregnant that many women would never share.

According to ZAlebs, the mother of five, soon to be six said, her pregnancy has made her lose control of her bladder. The publication adds that Mandela said she wets herself each time she coughs, laughs or sneezes.

She also posted a screenshot of a Google search result where she was researching why she keeps peeing herself in the third trimester. She wrote:

"I am over 8 months pregnant and this is who I have become or what has become of my coughing, sneezing and laughing … There goes my street cred!"

Zoleka's fans flooded the comments section to share that they too are going through the same experience.

@thwalanomasonto said:

"I'm 28 weeks my kids laughed at me when I told them amabriki ayaphela."

@valentina_dmo added:

"When I sneeze man we are together in this."

@msane.sphi commented:

"I'm 7 months pregnant, every time I throw up, I pee myself ."

@planwiththandeka wrote:

"l know this!"

