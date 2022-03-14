Blood & Water star Natasha Thahane has posted another baby bump picture, and her fans, including celebrities, are here for it

Thahane, who announced that she was expecting her first baby last week, has blessed her fans with another baby bump pic

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture rocking an orange traditional dress with a matching headscarf

Lockdown actress Natasha Thahane has kept her fans and followers glued to their phones following her pregnancy announcement. The 26-year-old star sent shockwaves all over Mzansi when she announced that she is expecting her first bundle of joy.

Natasha Thahane took to social media to share more pictures of her baby bump. Image: @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

Natasha joins the long list of celebrities who have announced their pregnancies this year. Stars such as Ayanda Thabethe and model Blue Mbombo are all expecting.

Taking to her Instagram page, the new mom-to-be gave fans baby fever as she flaunted her tummy. The actress who previously channelled Rihanna with a cropped denim jacket and track pants went with a traditional look.

Thahane looked effortlessly elegant with a maxi bright orange traditional dress. She accessorised her hair with a matching scarf and her hangs were perfectly placed on the bump.

Fans loved the look as the post attracted over 300 thousand reactions and more than a thousand comments. Celebrity friends also flooded the comments section to show the star some love.

Media personality and singer Nandi Madida wrote:

"You look incredible ❤️."

Actress Rosemary Zimu commented:

"My baby enhancing your beauty love you both so much."

Gospel singer Winnie Mashaba also commented with fire emojis.

