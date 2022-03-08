Minnie Dlamini has finally posted a snap of herself slaying at Paris' main tourist attraction, the Eiffel Tower, and her Mzansi fans are loving all the content she's serving on her timeline

The media personality has been in France since Paris Fashion Week began and she's been rubbing shoulders with giants of the fashion industry and meeting her idols

After she posted her cute pic taken at the Eiffel Tower, peeps shared that they love to see the star living her best life and being her happy self again

Minnie Dlamini is really enjoying her trip to France. The media personality has been rubbing shoulders with captains of the fashion industry at Paris Fashion Week and meeting her idols while gallivanting around the city.

Minnie Dlamini is still enjoying her stay in Paris, France. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Like every other visitor to France, the TV personality finally got a chance to pose for pics at the country's biggest tourist attraction, the Eiffel Tower.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner posted a cute snap of herself slaying at the Eiffel Tower. Minnie Dlamini captioned the snap.

"From Paris with love."

Mzansi peeps took to the actress' comment section and shared that they love to see her happy and doing what she loves.

thapelo_monareng wrote:

"Yah no, she’s really coming out now. Yoh!!"

nelone186 said:

"You look amazing."

nokuthula_si commented:

"Gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous girl."

machabemarvy wrote:

"You're back to being you."

vuyisile.mlangeni.16 said:

"You look gorgeous girl."

simzee_mflat added:

"Yhoooo, you just reminded me of my all time favorite movie, looking stunning as usual."

Minnie Dlamini starstruck as she meets Venus Williams in Paris

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini is living her best life in Paris, France. The recently-divorced media personality has continued to rub shoulders with world superstars while overseas.

In her recent post, the Mzansi actress shared that she met tennis superstar Venus Williams at Le Dalí restaurant in Le Meurice, France. As a receipt of her post, she posted a snap of herself with the sports icon.

In her lengthy Instagram caption, the stunner shared that she couldn't breathe when she met Venus. She shared that the legendary tennis player is a huge inspiration in her life. Nandi Madida said:

"I remember how good you were at tennis growing up, what a full circle moment and probably a beautiful sign from Khosini."

Source: Briefly News