Social media users have shared concerns following a disturbing video of former The Queen actor Sthembiso 'SK' Khoza

In the viral video, the controversial actor is seen hurling insults at an unidentified man calling him different names

South Africans are convinced that the talented actor is either depressed or taking heavy narcotics and should seek help

Mzansi has shared concerns for talented actor SK Khoza following a viral video. Unfortunately, Khoza has been trending for all the wrong reasons recently.

From being booted out from the popular soapie, The Queen, to his nasty breakup with ex-fiancée Mandy Hlongwane Khoza had been going through a rough patch.

A recent video has raised peeps' concerns for the actor. In the now-viral video, the star can be seen shouting at an unidentified man. Social media users have blamed the uncalled for behaviour on either depression or drugs.

Reacting to the issue on Twitter, some even pointed out that Khoza is in dire need of professional help.

@DrPhomolo said:

"Someone close to him must check up on him. This is a cry for help."

@JohnsonAwalle noted:

"This is the Shaka we know, clean vibey focused and entertaining, not the hooligan, sex-tape, Bloemfontein prostitute, drugs and alcohol behaviour we've been seeing lately, SK is a mess and needs help ASAP his friends and family should check on him real quick."

@Jabu_Macdonald added:

"Stop lying about Shaka being Cancelled he was fired on The Queen, people like putting the blame on everyone for someone's downfall no one Cancelled him."

@Mr_WombShifter commented:

"Shaka needs rehab and support. The same society that cancelled and ruined his life must provide counselling for him and save his life. Men go through the most in this country, and nobody cares."

