King Monada has apologised to Mzansi after a video of the star slapping a fan while performing on stage went viral on social media

The fan apparently groped him two times and he felt violated when she touched him inappropriately for the second time hence he reacted angrily

Monada was dubbed Mzansi's Will Smith after the Hollywood superstar trended for days on social media for slapping Chris Rock live at the Oscars stage

King Monada has asked for forgiveness from his fans after a video of himself slapping a fan who groped him at the weekend circulated on social media.

The star was performing at Industrial Shisanyama in Limpopo when the nasty fan tried to pull down his pants and touch his manhood. His manager reportedly said the Idibala hitmaker smacked the unknown fan when she groped him for the second time.

According to TshisaLIVE, the star's manager Albert Makwela explained that the star managed to move away from the fan when she tried to pull down his pants for the first time while he was entertaining the dancing audience.

The publication reports that the King Monada became hot under the collar when the nasty lady touched him inappropriately for the second time.

Peeps shared mixed views on the incident. Many shared that Will Smith has started a trend after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making fun of his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Reacting to King Monada's clip, a peep nosipho_mbambo1 commented:

"But why were they touching his manhood? Rock them wena king."

