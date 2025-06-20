SK Khoza recently shared a video of a sweet moment between himself and his brother, Abdul

The actors were spotted embracing one another, and SK spoke about their bond, saying he would do just about anything for his siblings

Fans and followers gushed over the heartfelt moment and admired the brotherly love between the Khozas

Abdul and SK Khoza embraced each other in a sweet video. Image: skcoza

Aww! That SK and Abdul Khoza type of love has fans wishing they had a sibling to share special moments with.

SK Khoza shows love to brother Abdul

SK Khoza may be slightly off the radar, but when he shows up, his presence is felt.

The former The Queen actor recently shared a video of himself and his brother, Abdul, at a restaurant and spoke of the bond they share:

"There's this brotherly love I can't even explain. But trust and believe I'd do anything for my siblings. Until the death of me ##FamilyOverEverything #MyBrother #TheKhozas @Abdul khoza."

SK Khoza spoke about his relationship with his brother, Abdul. Image: abdul_khoza

In the video, the brothers are seen embracing and having a sweet moment with each other. This comes shortly after the season three premiere of Kings of Joburg, a show SK was previously a part of.

An actor himself, Abdul currently plays Lester Khuzwayo on Kings of Joburg. Briefly News last caught up with the brothers after having another heartfelt moment together, and SK said it's just how they were:

"That’s just how my brother and I have been. Abdul and I are a year apart; I’m 38 and he is 37 this year. He has been my day one, my best friend. We always say, 'Even if we did not have other people to play with, we always had each other to play with,' since we were kids.

Mzansi shows love to the Khoza brothers

South Africans gushed at SK and Abdul and admired their relationship:

Enhle mntungwa said:

"I love how they love each other, and they are not afraid to show it."

user5573901899774 requested:

"May we please have a reality show about the Khoza brothers?"

Ayanda Zulu declared:

"And nothing will ever come between these two; they are solid!"

Fans admired the brotherly love between SK and Abdul Khoza. Image: abdul_khoza

Siyabonga Shibe admired the Khoza brothers:

"I love the brotherhood of these two colleagues of mine."

Nami posted:

"The face touching and acknowledgement, it's like we are watching a movie, but instead it’s two brothers embracing each other, too beautiful! Also, I think I caught what SK was saying, something along the lines of 'I’m proud of you.'"

bongeka hadebe_ndebele responded:

"This is beautiful."

Rose@Madiya.com commented:

"The voice is astounding. God, I've never met brothers who've shown us so much love, it's really great to watch them."

