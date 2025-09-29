A viral TikTok video revealed the payslip of a Transnet firefighter, opening up a discussion about career earnings

On 28 September 2025, career coach TikTok content creator @liferesetwithboni shared a video revealing the payslip of a firefighter employed at Transnet, drawing attention to salary transparency. The video quickly gained traction as viewers learned about earnings in a field that many had not considered in detail. The creator, known for posting anonymous payslips, explained that the job required only a matric certificate, with training provided by the company.

The payslip showed a gross salary of R55,369.70, with a net take-home pay of R35,969.04 after deductions. For South Africans weighing career choices, the video provided valuable insight into the earning potential of a firefighter role, especially within a large organisation like Transnet. It highlighted not only the pay but also how accessibility and training could open doors to the profession.

Salary transparency sparked wide discussion

The post received a wave of attention within just one day, with thousands engaging and sharing it across platforms. Many users appreciated the transparency, saying it helped them think more clearly about career paths. The strong reaction showed just how relevant salary discussions are to South Africans navigating education and job choices. South Africans also thanked her for her content and even continue to ask for pay slips in industries they want to work in.

The comments reflected gratitude and curiosity. Some were inspired by the earning potential, while others were more interested in how the role could be pursued with only matric and training. The overall conversation showed a demand for more openness in discussing salaries and career opportunities across industries.

Mzansi reacted to the video

Thabang said:

“They are coming for all sectors, Education and Health included.”

Gomo_mrniceguy asked:

“Hi sis, where do we apply for firefighter posts?”

Tshepo added:

“Susani lomubiza ukuze siphile kahle ezweni.”

Sanele Mpungose said:

“Good move, no more corruption.”

MfundoBanks wrote:

“Transnet is down, everything will be private. 😂 even Eskom will be dismantled like this.”

MatshingelaneOngenalutho said:

“They want to privatise even ambulances and paramedics.”

Clement commented:

“You make me cry because I did everything when it was time to sign the contract, then everything went silent. 😭😭😭.”

