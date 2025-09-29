Global site navigation

“People Are Earning out Here”: Woman Reveals Firefighter Salary in South Africa
Family and Relationships

“People Are Earning out Here”: Woman Reveals Firefighter Salary in South Africa

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A viral TikTok video revealed the payslip of a Transnet firefighter, opening up a discussion about career earnings
  • The creator’s salary transparency content sparked interest among South Africans making career decisions
  • The viral video offered South Africans insight into earnings and requirements for becoming a firefighter

CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience

South Africans engaged with the salary reveal, appreciating the insight into career earnings and training requirements for the firefighter role.

A viral post showed the payslip details of a firefighter and drew attention to career transparency
A TikTok video revealed the salary of a Transnet firefighter, sparking career discussions. Image: Xavierarnau, Boni Xaba
Source: Getty Images

On 28 September 2025, career coach TikTok content creator @liferesetwithboni shared a video revealing the payslip of a firefighter employed at Transnet, drawing attention to salary transparency. The video quickly gained traction as viewers learned about earnings in a field that many had not considered in detail. The creator, known for posting anonymous payslips, explained that the job required only a matric certificate, with training provided by the company.

The payslip showed a gross salary of R55,369.70, with a net take-home pay of R35,969.04 after deductions. For South Africans weighing career choices, the video provided valuable insight into the earning potential of a firefighter role, especially within a large organisation like Transnet. It highlighted not only the pay but also how accessibility and training could open doors to the profession.

Read also

Salary transparency sparked wide discussion

The post received a wave of attention within just one day, with thousands engaging and sharing it across platforms. Many users appreciated the transparency, saying it helped them think more clearly about career paths. The strong reaction showed just how relevant salary discussions are to South Africans navigating education and job choices. South Africans also thanked her for her content and even continue to ask for pay slips in industries they want to work in.

ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!

The comments reflected gratitude and curiosity. Some were inspired by the earning potential, while others were more interested in how the role could be pursued with only matric and training. The overall conversation showed a demand for more openness in discussing salaries and career opportunities across industries.

A video about salary awareness opened conversations about career options and requirements
A salary reveal highlighted the earning potential of firefighters in South Africa. Image: Boni Xaba
Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Thabang said:

“They are coming for all sectors, Education and Health included.”

Gomo_mrniceguy asked:

Read also

“Hi sis, where do we apply for firefighter posts?”

Tshepo added:

“Susani lomubiza ukuze siphile kahle ezweni.”

Sanele Mpungose said:

“Good move, no more corruption.”

MfundoBanks wrote:

“Transnet is down, everything will be private. 😂 even Eskom will be dismantled like this.”

MatshingelaneOngenalutho said:

“They want to privatise even ambulances and paramedics.”

Clement commented:

“You make me cry because I did everything when it was time to sign the contract, then everything went silent. 😭😭😭.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 other Briefly News stories related to fires

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

Hot: