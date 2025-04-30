Cape Town firefighter @darrenruiters1 shared a moving video showing himself preparing to battle the devastating fires raging through parts of Table Mountain National Park

The footage, posted on 28 April, shows the firefighter in a truck moving toward the fire lines that have already destroyed hectares of vegetation

South Africans have flooded the comments section with messages of support, prayers for the firefighters' safety, and questions about joining the fire service

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

One firefighter shared a clip showing himself before he heads off to fight the Cape Town fires. images: @darrenruiters1

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town-based firefighter's video has captured the tense moments before heading into battle against the raging wildfires that have been devastating parts of Table Mountain National Park since 25 April. The content creator @darrenruiters1, who regularly shares insights into the life of Cape Town firefighters, posted the footage on 28 April as the fires continued to spread.

The video pans from inside a fire truck to show firefighters looking out of the windows at the burning landscape ahead, giving viewers a rare glimpse into the moments before these brave men and women put their lives on the line to protect communities and natural areas.

The fires, which broke out in the Tokai area on Friday, 25 April, have burned approximately 3,000 hectares of vegetation within Table Mountain National Park, according to South African National Parks (SANParks). While firefighting efforts have been scaled back in some areas, several parts of the park remain dangerous.

View the TikTok clip before:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Community impact

The fires have forced road closures and evacuations throughout the South Peninsula. Nearly 200 residents were evacuated from the Noordhoek Manor retirement village as a precaution, though they have since been able to return to their homes.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid all hiking and mountain bike trails in the affected areas, as hidden hotspots, weakened trees, and smouldering roots present serious risks even after the main fire lines have been contained.

A post showing a firefighter getting ready to face the Cape Town fires went viral. Images: @darrenruiters1

Source: TikTok

South Africans rally behind firefighters

The video sparked an outpouring of support from South Africans, who praised the bravery of the firefighters and expressed concern for their safety.

@TumeloMadonci30 asked:

"Hey, sir, which grade does a firefighter need, 'cause it's my dream job 🙏"

@DrAsh shared words of support:

"This is extremely sad. I pray the fire stops and also for safety of everyone working to get it under control 🙏🙏🙏"

@MissCR13 offered nationwide support:

"Be safe out there, not only Cape Town, but everyone is praying for you guys 🙏"

@Abdud praised the firefighters' reliability:

"The firefighters are what SA can rely on, not the government. You guys should become the government, instead. You guys stick to your word."

@MISSLEWIS786 expressed heartfelt prayers:

"I just hope and pray that the fire is not spreading, and I hope and pray that it stops. My God, guide and protect every firefighter out there trying to stop the fire. Sea cadet Y. Lewis⚓"

3 other stories from the Cape Town fires

Briefly News reported on a City of Cape Town firefighter who sustained serious injuries while battling the Table Mountain blaze.

reported on a City of Cape Town firefighter who sustained serious injuries while battling the Table Mountain blaze. A young woman in Cape Town shared her terror through a viral TikTok video when the raging Table Mountain fires came dangerously close to her home.

Rachel Kolisi, estranged wife of Springbok captain Siya, posted an emotional message on Instagram expressing her gratitude after her family's safety was threatened by the wildfires near Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News