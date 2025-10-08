A businesswoman shared a video showing why she has an elevator in her home, and the reason left many South Africans impressed by her lifestyle

The content creator filmed herself loading bags of either her stock or groceries into the elevator and riding it up to her floor

South Africans flooded the comments with praise and admiration, with many congratulating her on her success

A young woman shared a video showing why she has an elevator in her home. Images: @forever.refilwe

A South African businesswoman has given her followers a peek into her luxurious lifestyle after sharing a video that shows off the elevator inside her fancy home. The content creator posted the clip on 7 October 2025, and it didn't take long for people to start talking about how well she's doing for herself.

The video came in response to a question from another TikTok user who wanted to know why the woman had an elevator in her home when only two people live there.

The video shows the businesswoman opening the elevator doors to reveal multiple bags of groceries or beauty products sitting on the floor. She then steps inside, closes the doors, and presses the button to take her up to the floor where she lives. The answer to the question was simple—she uses the elevator to make life easier, especially when carrying heavy shopping bags up to her home. It's a small luxury that makes a big difference, and it's clear that she's not afraid to show off the perks of her hard work.

Mzansi celebrates woman's success

South Africans loved the video and rushed to the comments to celebrate the woman's success. Many people were impressed by the fact that she has an elevator in her home and praised her for living such a comfortable life.

@hlaks_wa_di_aloe wrote:

"Bathong, I thought you were at the mall before reading caption🔥♥."

@forever_lerato joked:

"🤣🤣🤣 Stock going up!📈"

@florance_tjie said:

"Let me follow you. I love women in business."

@lorato gushed:

"Some people have arrived, jooh😅."

@mellowxdecember added:

"Please and thank you 🥰🥰."

@solani_is_living wrote:

"Because you are a princess, please 🤭."

Why elevators are important in homes

According to experts at Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators, elevators are important in modern buildings, both residential and commercial. They provide quick and easy access to higher floors and make it simple to move heavy objects like furniture, shopping bags, and luggage. For homes with multiple floors, elevators save time and effort, eliminating the need to climb stairs every day.

Elevators also add convenience and comfort to daily life. Instead of struggling to carry heavy loads up the stairs, residents can simply step into the lift and reach their floor within seconds. Modern elevators come with safety features like emergency communication systems and buffers, ensuring a safe and comfortable ride every time.

They're also practical for people with mobility challenges or disabilities, making homes more accessible for everyone. Content creator @forever.refilwe, a managing director and MBA graduate who promotes Forever Living products on her page, shows just how valuable elevators can be if you live in a skyscraper.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

