British influencer Brooke George has been charged with murder in Dubai after her boyfriend died during an alleged confrontation inside an apartment

George claims she acted in self-defence after allegedly being repeatedly assaulted and fearing for her life while trying to retrieve her passport

Campaign group Detained in Dubai is calling for a full investigation into her abuse allegations and says she should receive legal representation and a fair trial

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The visual showed the influencer at a party. Image: @bbcnews

Source: TikTok

A 23-year-old British influencer is facing a murder charge in Dubai after the death of her boyfriend, with campaigners warning that she could face the death penalty if convicted under the United Arab Emirates' legal system. The case, which was shared by @bbcnews on 25 June 2026, centres on Brooke George, from Gravesend in Kent, who claims she acted in self-defence after allegedly being assaulted by her partner.

George is currently being held in custody while authorities investigate the incident. According to campaign group Detained in Dubai, George travelled to the United Arab Emirates after developing a relationship with a 26-year-old British man she had met online.

Murder charge after alleged domestic assault

The organisation said her first visit to Dubai went well, but claimed the relationship changed during a second trip, with her boyfriend allegedly becoming increasingly controlling and abusive. On the night of the incident, the couple reportedly went to a bar before returning to their apartment.

George alleges her boyfriend became intoxicated and repeatedly punched her during an argument. According to her family, she phoned them while distressed and had already booked a flight home before returning to the apartment to collect her passport.

Woman claims she acted in self-defence

Detained in Dubai says George alleges her boyfriend refused to return her passport and assaulted her again when she tried to leave. The campaign group said she feared for her life and grabbed a nearby kitchen knife, stabbing him during the confrontation. Her boyfriend later died from his injuries. According to the page @bbcnews, George was arrested in the early hours of Monday and has since been charged with murder. Under UAE law, murder can carry the death penalty, although each case is considered individually by the courts. George's mother, Thereza George, said she is deeply concerned about her daughter's wellbeing.

Check out the TikTok post below:

Social media stunned after woman faces death penalty

The severe legal situation has sparked serious discussion across social media, prompting commentators to remind global travelers that no one is above the law when visiting foreign nations.

Calvin commented:

“She could have called the police. The Dubai police are very fast, and the UAE laws are very protective of women.”

TikTokTexn commented:

“No one is above the law.”

unknown commented:

“Different countries have different laws, and when someone is there, they will be under those laws.”

Nothing 2 Silly asked:

“Any word on the poor lad and his family?”

Kitkat asked:

“Do they have courts there?”

Tarar commented:

“May God grant her paradise and forgive her all her sins. Ameen.”

Shon asked:

“Who does she influence?”

Oppilaa's Travels commented:

“Not sure why my comment was deleted as it did not break any TikTok rules. I hope she can have help from the British Embassy and can get back to England safely.”

Crown asked:

“Is there evidence for the accusations?”

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The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that there had been a development in the Monswamy family murder case.

Source: Briefly News