A woman was sentenced in 2026 for the 1978 death of her five- year - old stepdaughter , who died after suffering severe burns

The case was reopened after the victim’s brother came forward in 2022, revealing what he witnessed as a child and prompting investigators to re-examine the original findings

Evidence presented in court showed a pattern of abuse and intimidation inside the home, with the child’s death originally ruled an accident before being overturned decades later

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A woman was sentenced in 2026 for the killing of her five-year-old stepdaughter, nearly 50 years after the child was forced into a scalding bath in south London and died from catastrophic burns weeks later. According to the BBC on 20 June 2026, Janice Nix was convicted after a renewed investigation into the 1978 death of Andrea Bernard, who suffered severe burns to half her body at a home in Thornton Heath on 6 June 1978. Andrea was rushed to the hospital but died on 13 July 1978, five weeks after the incident.

Janice Nix, alongside a childhood picture of Andrea Bernard, who tragically lost her life nearly five decades ago. Image: BBC

Source: TikTok

For decades, the death was recorded as an accident. However, the case was reopened after Andrea’s older brother, Desmond Bernard, came forward in 2022 with a detailed account of what he witnessed as an eight-year-old child living in the same home. Court records and testimony revealed a disturbing pattern of abuse inside the household after Nix became the children’s stepmother.

He recalled hearing the bath running and Andrea repeatedly saying the water was too hot. Moments later, she screamed. He told police the screaming continued briefly before suddenly stopping, followed by Nix telling the child to wake up. Bernard said he was then instructed to lie about what happened and tell others it was an accident. As a child, he complied out of fear, later maintaining the false story for years under threats of further violence.

A close-up news broadcast still captured Desmond Bernard, who bravely came forward to police decades after his sister's death, wearing glasses and looking directly into the camera. Image: BBC

Source: TikTok

Death ruled accidental for decades

In 2022, Bernard walked into Croydon police station and gave a full statement about what he witnessed in 1978. Investigators reopened the case and began reviewing surviving records, including a detailed coroner’s report that raised inconsistencies in Nix’s original account. Nix was arrested in 2025 upon returning to the UK and charged with cruelty. She was later found guilty after trial proceedings examined both historical evidence and new testimony. She was sentenced in 2026 to 12 years

According to the video by the account @bbcnews, Bernard told court proceedings that keeping the secret for nearly five decades left him emotionally scarred, describing years of guilt and silence. He said speaking out was the most difficult decision of his life but necessary for justice. He also rejected earlier public claims of rehabilitation made by Nix, saying accountability for Andrea’s death had never truly been addressed.

Despite the passage of time, investigators said the case demonstrates how cold cases can still be resolved when new testimony emerges and historical evidence is re-examined. For Bernard, the outcome represents closure after nearly 50 years of unanswered questions about what happened to his sister inside their home.

Check out the TikTok video below:

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Source: Briefly News