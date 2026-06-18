A 35-year-old mother has been identified as the victim of a devastating shark attack at Sydney's Coogee Beach

Witnesses described hearing chilling screams before rushing to help Leah Stewart, while off-duty doctors used tourniquets to control life-threatening bleeding

The shocking attack has sparked an outpouring of support online as authorities continue investigating the incident and monitoring local beaches

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A family has spoken out after a 35-year-old mother was left fighting for her life and lost one of her arms following a horrific shark attack at a popular Australian beach. According to The Sun, Leah Stewart has been identified as the woman who was mauled by what is believed to have been a 12-foot shark while swimming at Coogee Beach in Sydney on Saturday morning. The shocking incident unfolded just metres from shore on 13 June 2026, leaving beachgoers scrambling to help after hearing her desperate screams.

A personal photograph showed Leah Stewart smiling warmly while posing indoors in a vibrant pink ruffled dress. Image: The Sun

Source: Facebook

The teacher, who is also a mother to a young daughter, was rushed to hospital after suffering catastrophic injuries. Her family has since confirmed that doctors were forced to amputate one of her arms in an effort to save her life. According to reports, Leah had been swimming about 30 metres from the shoreline shortly before 11am when the shark attacked. Witnesses described hearing a chilling scream echo across the beach before noticing people rushing into the water to help.

One witness, Nicola Logan, said the scene was horrifying, describing seeing a 'massive pool of blood' in the ocean as rescuers worked frantically to get Leah back onto the sand. ABC journalist Patrick Stack, who happened to be at the beach when the attack occurred, said there were many people swimming at the time.

A crowd of concerned beachgoers and emergency responders gathered at the shoreline to assist a woman following a severe shark attack. Image: The Sun

Source: Facebook

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Doctors rushed to save her

Several off-duty doctors who were at the beach immediately sprang into action after Leah was pulled from the water. Using makeshift tourniquets, they worked desperately to stop the severe bleeding from her badly injured limbs while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

Paramedics reached the scene shortly before 11am before an emergency rescue helicopter airlifted Leah to St Vincent's Hospital for urgent treatment. Medical teams later performed emergency surgery, with her family confirming that one of her arms had to be amputated due to the extent of her injuries.

Photos shared online show Leah smiling alongside her young daughter, with many people expressing heartbreak after learning that the victim was a mother. Authorities have not officially confirmed the shark species involved, although reports suggest it may have measured around 12 feet in length.

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A woman was critically injured after being bitten by a shark while swimming near shore at Sydney's Coogee Beach. Emergency services rushed to the scene and she was transported to hospital.

Source: Briefly News