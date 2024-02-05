A South African nurse took to social media to call out a woman on her views about stepmothers

The nurse said it was wrong for stepchildren to not call or acknowledge their stepmothers as mom

The nurse went on to explain and defend her reasoning, which struck a chord with many Mzansi netizens

A nurse did not hold back from sharing her view on stepmother and stepparenting. Image: @yoviwa_godla

Source: UGC

One Mzansi nurse had much to say about parenting, particularly being a stepmother.

Woman shares her views on stepparenting

The nurse, Mrs Gee (@yoviwa_godla), shared a video where she criticised another woman's views about having stepkids.

Apparently, the woman had posted a video on her TikTok account where she explained that there is no need for stepkids to refer to their stepmothers as "mom" because they have their own birth moms.

Mrs Gee, however, expressed how she strongly disagreed with the woman, saying that all children, including the stepkids, living under the same roof should refer to the mother figure as "mom", whether it is their stepmother or not, as a way of showing respect and not setting themselves apart from the other children.

Mrs Gee also reiterates that parenting or stepparenting does not have a manual, and there is no one way of raising a child.

She also stressed the importance of stepparents raising, disciplining and treating their biological children and stepchildren similarly.

See the video below:

Parenting advice resonates with SA

Although there were one or two netizens who disapproved, many other netizens agreed with Mrs Gee's parenting views in the TikTok posts's comments section.

Sanelisiwe commented:

"But why should you force a child to call you mama just because uhlala kwakho? Ukuhlonipha doesn’t mean the child should call you mama."

Nyambose replied:

"Cela ungithengela Quantum ."

Tshepang.Mashile said:

"Nami ngive Angi bhora loya ngathi azithi mzala."

Mbalie commented:

"Waze walikhuluma iqiniso❤I love you for this❤❤❤❤."

andiswa sifuba947 wrote:

"Thanks sis I agree 100 % umama ngu mama noba engakuzali sakhuliswa njalo nathi ....awuthi mama kabani ngu mama qha."

MissTediso responded:

"Waze wakhuluma kamnandi ❤️."

Bongiwe Rosemary Dlo replied:

"Asikho istep mom kwami ingane esendlin eyami lm the mother finish."

Lady shares disturbing story about living with stepmom

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman named Mpumi tugged at the heartstrings of many people on Twitter with her post about being raised by her stepmom.

She shared about the hardships she went through as a child before being adopted by a different family.

In her post, Mpumi said: "My stepmother used to wake me up at 4 am with a bucket full of cold water."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News