A woman got Mzansi sharing about their ordeals at the hands of their stepparents with her sad experience living with her stepmom

The lady posted that the woman who raised her would wake her up with cold water every day at 4 am

Saffas were saddened by the story and offered her words of comfort while they were shocked by the stories that were shared by other people

Mpumi tugged at the heartstrings of many people on Twitter with her post about being raised by her stepmom. She shared about the hardships she went through as a child before being adopted by a different family.

In her post, Mpumi said:

"My stepmother used to wake me up at 4 am with a bucket full of cold water."

A woman got Mzansi to share about their experiences with being raised by stepparents. Images: mpumiln/Instagram, Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Mpumi's Twitter post resonated with people who were reminded of the hardships that they went through as children. Saffas shared heartbreaking stories about what their stepparents put them through while others offered Mpumi some words of comfort.

Here are some of the comments:

@MoloantoaMokoe6 said:

"And I thought my childhood was worse . Bruh when I was growing up I always ate leftovers, Like when people ate and got full then left some food. They'd be compiled and put into a dish for me to eat. I only ate freshly cooked meals when my parents were around."

@ndlovu_sinoxolo said:

@Ianok19K said:

"I guess by beating me up he made a man out of me instead of making a kid out of me, he used to insult me when we were eating so that I could stop eating,but whoaaa,never was he so wrong,even today as a 30 year old man,if my wife insults me when we are eating,I don't give a damn."

@Limba12779403 said:

@Ladybee0000 said:

"My uncle still suffers from severe ulcers up to today because of being starved as a child by a wicked step mother. He doesnt eat heavy foods like pap , just very light meals like salads, sandwiches and he’s so tiny as a result… dont think one can or is meant to forget."

Source: Briefly News