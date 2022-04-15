Mzansi's men were probed on their reactions if they asked their girlfriends to marry them only for them to say no

SA's boyfriends said that they would end their relationship entirely, stating that continuing with the relationship would be like flogging a dead horse

Others felt that if a woman refuses to get engaged, that means that she isn't in love with the man in the first place

A question was posed to men on Facebook after a scenario of a proposal gone wrong was painted. Men were asked if they were turned down by their girlfriends after proposing, would they continue with the relationship or call it quits.

Briefly News received over 200 comments from people who weighed in on the matter. This was after they read the devastating outcome of a proposal gone wrong:

"You approach her with the idea and her response breaks your heart. 'I don’t think you’re the one I want to spend the rest of my life with,' says your woman."

A large number of gentlemen who commented on the Facebook post said that they would leave their girlfriends. They reasoned that staying in that relationship would lead to other issues, such as cheating.

Here are some of the comments:

Lebogang Matebesi said:

"Going to drink alcohol this weekend till tuesday then after that i demote her smoothly to be my side chick‍."

Nathan Katlego Papa-Kgatoentle Soma said:

"I leave with the immediate effect. Can't be wasting my time with someone who doesn't see me in her future."

Mabena Vincent Mabena said:

"I'll just save myself from being cheated on. I cheat first."

Ramphoreng Mositsa said;

"It's obvious you're in love alone and if you persist and end up convincing her you will forever regret because she'll be with you married and busy searching."

Mosaid Ceballos Leb-zee said:

"I would leave her. I am ready to settle and she not, it took me a whole lotta time to reach that stage, so it's a wrap‍."

Ilunga Youssouf said:

"I'm leaving her. It's better if she let you know early. It's time to go do other things."

Thabiso Malatse Thabethe said:

"I don't force things, I will leave her."

