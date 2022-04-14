A pic of an elderly man standing while his wife slept was posted online and the caption explained that the man stood for six hours while on a flight so his wife could sleep comfortably

Many asked why the man didn't let his wife lie on his lap instead, suggesting that this could even be a form of abuse

Others say that they wouldn't do the same for their loved ones, with a few of the opinion that the guy was seeking attention

Thabiso shared a photo of a man standing over what looked like a woman sleeping on passenger seats. The snap that Thabiso shared could have been considered sweet and endearing, however, people don't all think so.

Thabiso shed some light on the situation in the pic:

"This guy stood up the whole six hours so his wife could sleep."

Twitter peeps had contrasting opinions about whether the guy's sacrifice was driven by love. Many shared their logic, asking why his wife didn't sleep on his lap instead, while others thought that this is a form of abuse.

Here are some of the comments:

@mizzzidc said:

"It is sacrifice. She clearly has a medical condition. Because love wouldn't let him stand for 6 hours if there was no need."

@Taffeycity said:

@mojalefaG4GoatM said:

"He did too much, the wife could have slept while seated and leaned her head on his shoulder, thats not love, it's just attention seeking."

@thadon_njonjo said:

"I don't see love here, I see two individuals stuck with each other nje. If it was love, this is the moment you cuddle your wife on your lap if she's sick, reassure her and talk her to sleep not stand up & just give her the whole 3 seats!"

@Ntsetsa said:

@JustThabile said:

"No wife that loves you would let you stand. Hayi kodwa naye umjita, his wife could've rested on his lap while he sits, ai idrama."

