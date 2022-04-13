A lady posted a wedding pic in which her head was turned towards the back on Twitter saying that she was bidding her dating life farewell

Peeps were surprised to learn that she was in the street right until her wedding day while others warned that her man would not be happy about the post

Tweeps came to the lady's defence as they congratulated her on her nuptials and wished her a long and happy married life

A woman shocked peeps on Twitter with her cheeky post. The lady shared a wedding pic where she had her head turned. She captioned the reason why she was looking behind and peeps couldn't hold back their opinions.

In her post, the lady captioned her pic:

"Me saying one last goodbye to the streets forever."

Peeps on Twitter were surprised by the tweet, especially since it came from a newlywed. People advised the lady that should he husband see this, then he would leave her. Others were surprised that she wait up until her wedding day to bid the streets farewell.

@RodrigueShine said:

"Some times good men do change some bargirls though a black dog can never turn pure white ,some small nasty character will still be hidden."

@beckles_avery said:

"What? Saying goodbye to the streets? Listen once you belong to the streets there is no escaping.

@Blak___Sam said:

@Thedream_ant said:

"I would’ve divorced u the next day after seeing u say some like this.I’m a Capricorn btw."

@Vho_Bele said:

"So yall don't say goodbye until your wedding day? So we be eating Street food for 3 years ."

@nkulikankuli said:

@GdeyJendor said:

"I wish you guys happy home but be prayerful in your marriage…i don’t pray you should come back street guys are not smiling."

@otquanda said:

"Once in the streets always in the streets. You might be sent back there but god forbid."

