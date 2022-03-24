A video was posted on Twitter of a man smoking a hubbly bubbly at his wedding reception in his wife's company

The groom made no attempt to hide his habit as he was seated in an open area with people around

Tweeps were divided in opinion about this as some felt it was inappropriate, while others supported his decision

A video posted on Twitter of a groom smoking a hubbly bubbly on his wedding day sent Tweeps into a frenzy.

The clip showed the groom and his bride seated together while he smokes, with his wife looking unbothered. The caption read:

"Lmao, hubbly is killing the youth."

A man smoked some hubbly at his wedding reception which sparked an online debate. Image: @ClassicThando/Twitter, Getty Images

Peeps on Twitter were surprised by the unusual sight and found the husband's act to be in poor taste. Some came to his defence, saying that it was his day and he had the right to do as he liked. Others marvelled at the idea of having a bubbly bubbly at a wedding.

@Mahlody_Hlako disapproved:

"Yini ke le? On the wedding day? Yhoo haa, this is why I don’t date smokers of any kind!"

@lala_Nozigqwaba also disapproved:

@Ntozakhe99 defended the groom's decision:

"I don't like hubbly. Maybe it's just me, but I love people who are not afraid of/ are comfortable being themselves.Your wedding is about you and here he is sitting outside."

@Jus_Thato questioned the caption:

@ProssTheHost mused:

"Must have been an interesting scent to the pastor getting there smelling like Blue Mix. Hubbly stalls are a interesting concept at weddings."

