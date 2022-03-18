A young man has wowed many people online with his fast legwork influenced by Portable's Zazo Virus song

In a video, his schoolmates gathered at his back in a corridor as he used all his energy to make sure they had good entertainment

Many people who reacted to his clip online wondered where he got his energy from as some said he never minded his footwear

A young man in a video shared by Yabaleft Online took legwork dance to another level with unimaginable energy as he entertained his fellow students.

Gathered at a balcony, they all formed a crowd behind him as he demonstrated smooth dance moves that held them spellbound.

People were entertained

Despite wearing slippers, the man moved his legs at a very fast pace. His quick transition from the popular gbese moves to Zazo Zeh hand dance was nothing short of excellent.

A crowd stood with smiling faces that reflected they were satisfied with the good show he gave them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the young man's dance video

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 34,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

_fateemmah said:

"Sweet but he must get a lot of slippers oo."

billion_income said:

"Where una see food chop to get energy?"

akwaibom_girl said:

"Ah he might not be from the trenches nowww. Nawa oh see as you just degrade am. It’s the way his toes are coming out from his slides for me sha."

biso_bisooo said:

"If they match you while doing this woran woran legwork."

damilola_candy said:

"Soft, wooooooo comman Marry me."

amina_minaah said:

"That virus dance na real virus, I can do it in my head."

d_real_kels said:

"E Dey sweet me abeg."

__bolu__mhoore___ said:

"Na we wey dem born for trenches fit relate."

