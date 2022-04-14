A man shared his solo date experience with a pic of his meal on his Twitter post in which he gave an explanation for the outing on his own

Tweeps could relate to the man's single date and shared their outings too, while others encouraged him to enjoy singlehood

Others noticed how spicy his meal was and feared that his stomach would react adversely to the spicy meal and drink

A man posted a pic of the meal he enjoyed on a solo date with Mzansi on Twitter. He made an observation about his single life, which resonated with some people who also appreciate going out alone.

In his post, he captioned the pic of his meal:

"Being single is something else, let me enjoy my meal."

A man showed off his meal in a post where he shared that he was on a solo date with peeps online. Image: @Moo_Venda/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

People on Twitter were concerned with the spicy meal combined with a spicy cider while some sent funny memes that related to how his stomach would react later. Others were thrilled for the single guy and shared the several perks that came with being on a date alone.

@SomatiyaO said:

"When eating no one will be putting their fingers on your food."

@sabzr2 said:

@kgomoKekana said:

"Hauwa it’s niceimagine, you were gonna have to share."

@RE____Cycle said:

"Can you only enjoy Nando's and a drink when you’re single nowadays? Sho. Dating scene had gotten rough."

@Nondz7 said:

@Adiwele01 said:

"Any little money, na ENJOYMENT."

@Phalane67253308 said:

"Being single is peaceful. Just go get ur kids n enjoy the meal with them. No woman no cry."

Source: Briefly News