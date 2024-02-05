A woman's TikTok video where she hilariously mimics an obituary that pokes fun at ama2ks went viral

She bashed the notorious generation and the crazy things they will be remembered for when they depart

People are bursting with laughter and joking about banning parents who are creating content on TikTok

A video of a woman reading a fake obituary went TikTok viral. Image: @_madidimalo

A woman from Bochum, Limpopo, took to TikTok with a mock obituary that had viewers rolling with laughter.

Woman drags ama2ks

The target? Ama2ks and their fast-paced lifestyles. She @_madidimalo humorously dissected their way of life in this viral gem.

Fast-paced Joburg lifestyle

From flamboyant hairstyles to their alcohol abuse, she did not hold back in the speech delivered in Sepedi.

She also highlighted how many of them move from home to have dodgy lives in Gauteng areas like Tembisa.

Watch the video below:

Netizens joke about parents on TikTok

The video is spreading and spreading laughter. Netizens joined the banter, and some joked that parents with TikTok access should be banned from the platform because the content they are creating is out of order.

See some comments below:

@mbuzimanyike_ said:

"I love it when adults who birthed and or raised 2ks don't see their parenting skills as a common denominator. "

@Pexylove joked:

"Bathong batswadi aba bethiweng. "

@Lezothi_T mentioned:

"I was waiting for you to say 'kaya Turkey ka lokela di BBL' "

@sophiesemo5 wrote:

"Funny but sad because it's true. "

@chyna438 commented:

"Imagine dying with your hair green or blond. "

@lebomart27 posted:

"Tembisa is always catching smoke. "

@yv38212 stated:

"The best and most honest obituary ever. Tlogo e green o ka re tennis. "

@nkadimeng_romeo added:

"Mama you are talented people like you should be on our TV screens, I love you for this."

@botsemashile shared:

"Ke le 2k and I find it real even though I'm not part of all the things she mentioned. I discipline myself and I'm admired by old people in the village."

