A second ransom note in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case reportedly claimed the abductors accidentally killed the 84-year-old woman

The note allegedly apologised to the family and offered to return her body for R66 million

Authorities say the investigation remains active as Savannah Guthrie continues to appeal for information

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A shocking new development has emerged in the kidnapping case of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of American television presenter Savannah Guthrie, after a second ransom note reportedly claimed her abductors accidentally killed her. The official TikTok page @dailymail posted the video on 23 June 2026.

The visual showed a doorbell camera footage of an armed, masked suspect on the left alongside a bright, smiling portrait of 84-year-old kidnapping victim Nancy Guthrie on the right. Image: Pagesix

Source: TikTok

According to Daily Mail, the note was sent to the Guthrie family days after Nancy disappeared from her home near Tucson, Arizona, and allegedly included an apology for her death. The case has gripped the nation for months, with investigators continuing to search for answers while her family desperately hopes for a breakthrough.

Nancy Guthrie vanished after being dropped off at her home by relatives on 31 January. Concern grew when she failed to attend a planned virtual church service the following day. Shortly after her disappearance, a ransom note demanding millions of dollars in Bitcoin was reportedly sent to her family. The message allegedly contained detailed information about her home and personal surroundings, leading investigators to believe it may have been credible.

Savannah Guthrie breaks down on television

Days later, a second note was reportedly received. According to sources cited by US media outlets, the follow-up message claimed Nancy had died and stated that her death was accidental. The note allegedly apologised to the family and offered to return her body in exchange for $4 million. Authorities have not publicly confirmed the contents of the note, with the Pima County Sheriff's Department saying only that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The case has taken an emotional toll on Savannah Guthrie, a longtime presenter on NBC's Today show. Appearing on television after news of the second note became public, the visibly emotional broadcaster again appealed for information.

The picture showed a live studio segment where television personalities gathered around a glass desk to discuss the tragic developments in the ongoing Arizona kidnapping investigation. Image: Pagesix

Source: TikTok

Investigation continues despite grim claims

Law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and local authorities, continue to investigate the case. Officials have not confirmed whether there is any evidence supporting the claim that Nancy Guthrie has died, and no body has been recovered.

Investigators previously released security footage showing a masked individual outside her home around the time of her disappearance. Authorities have also followed multiple leads while reviewing information provided by members of the public.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet question content of ransom letter

The confusing details of the case shared by the account @dailymail have sparked intense speculation across social media, leaving many users completely baffled as to why captors would demand money while claiming the hostage has already passed away.

Dia questioned:

“Doesn’t saying she is dead in a ransom note defeat the purpose of a ransom note?”

Aslan commented:

“With all the cameras in this country, I just don’t believe this.”

Pat Eisenmann speculated:

“I still think it’s the daughter and son-in-law.”

ATsunami asked:

“Do you guys think it’s a hoax? Which part and why?”

Kourtxsturniolo commented:

“This hasn’t ever added up.”

Mr Party speculated:

“It’s her family.”

Rudyolfo83 asked:

“Where did they find her?”

Jabrian18 asked:

“Why can’t the emails be tracked?”

Katherine commented:

“I had no idea she passed away.”

Denice Wood30 commented:

“Something is off about this whole story. I’m not buying it.”

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Source: Briefly News