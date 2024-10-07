The African National Congress has summoned its Gauteng chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi, to appear before them for his anti-GNU stance

Lesufi has not made it a secret that he was not a fan of the Government of National Unity and the Democratic Alliance's involvement in it

He recently got into a twar with DA's Federal Chair Helen Zille, and netizens defended him, lauding him for not being a sellout

Mzansi defended Panyaza Lesufi after he was summoned by the ANC. Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans came to Gauteng Premier and African National Congress's Gauteng Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi's defence. This was after the ANC summoned him for his anti-Govewrnment of National Unity remarks.

ANC summons Panyaza

According to TimesLIVE, he was called to appear before the ANC's national officials about his public remarks in which he slammed the Government of National Unity. Lesufi has not concealed his disdain for the Government of National Unity's co-member, the Democratic Alliance.

Negotiations between the DA and ANC in Gauteng for a Government of Provincial Unity broke down on numerous occasions after Lesufi slammed the DA for trying to dictate the negotiations. Recently, Lesufi got into an X disagreement on his @Lesufi account with DA Federal Chair Helen Zille. Zille slammed the ANC for siding with ActionSA to remove Cillier Brink as Tshwane mayor, and Lesufi hit back. View the tweet here:

SA defends Lesufi

Netizens on Facebook came to his defence.

Ngezi Cromza said:

"The compromised ones will always try and defend the indefensible."

Alson Zwane said:

"Panyaza is not a sellout like some other leaders of the ANC."

Win Ston said:

"Panyaza is still and will remain the voice of the voiceless. Being an ANC member is nothing but a privilege to serve his country without fear."

Menzi Zukula said:

"Lesufi is playing the long game. He wants to be on the right side of history."

Makasela Makasela Makasela said:

"His conscience is clear unless you want to force him into our decision."

