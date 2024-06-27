Mzwakhe Mbuli has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ANC-Led Government of National Unity

The poet had some scathing words at the President and also took aim at some ministers such as Zizi Kodwa

His message, however, was clouded with some judgemental people who ignored it and focused on his past

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzwakhe Mbuli is not impressed by the country's current state. The poet has slammed the President and the Government of Unity (GNU).

Mzwakhe Mbuli is not impressed by President Ramaphosa’s ANC-Led GNU. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Mzwakhe Mbuli releases a song slamming the GNU

A livid Mzwakhe Mbuli has lashed at President Cyril Ramaphosa and the African National Congress's GNU.

He released a song this week that touched on the GNU, with two titles: Government of Uncertainty and Government of National U-turn.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the song, Mbuli accuses the ANC members of being liars and criticises them for turning their backs on their supporters.

Mzwakhe explains the song's lyrics

According to The Star, the poet unleashed some scathing words at the President and his cabinet, including the elderly ANC leaders such as Thabo Mbeki and many others.

He was not impressed by the leader's decision to form a coalition with the opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA). Nobody was off limits as he also took aim at Zizi Kodwa.

“It is so sad that for 30 years, one has witnessed the deterioration of this country. If this country is poor, how come you spend a billion on a commission, but at the end of the day, you have a person like Zizi Kodwa?"

Mbuli slammed Zizi Kodwa for being sworn into parliament after he was arrested.

Netizens react to Mbuli's claims

However, his message was clouded by some judgemental people who ignored it. The main focus was his past.

@Brettbenraphael said:

"He must be the 100th "people's poet" that we have whatever that term is supposed to mean or feeling it's supposed to impart."

@ALETTAHA slammed:

"The #anc is the architect of their own downfall. Cupcake is weak."

@mzukisij asked:

"Imagine being criticized by a criminal."

Sizwe Dhlomo mocks the ANC

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to speculations that the African National Congress (ANC) engaged with two opposition parties.

According to reports, the ANC engaged with the uMkhonto We Sizwe Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News