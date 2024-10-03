Ex-national minister Zizi Kodwa was back in court in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday

The court postponed the fraud and corruption case against Kodwa and his co-accused, ex-EOH boss Jehan Mackay

Keen onlookers with strong opinions reacted to the latest in the politician's ongoing legal episode on social media

The Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court has delayed the corruption and fraud matter of ex-Minister Zizi Kodwa and his co-accused. Image: @Netwerk24

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — The fraud and corruption case against former Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has been remanded.

Kodwa appeared alongside his co-accused, former EOH executive Jehan Mackay, in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court in Gauteng on Thursday morning for the latest hearing.

Kodwa corruption case postponed

Kodwa and Mackay, accused of accepting bribes worth R1.7 million for government tenders, want the court to withdraw the charges.

The ex-minister, who resigned from cabinet on 5 June 2024, has professed his innocence but said the continued delays in the matter did little to frustrate him.

"I'm not frustrated at all. When you know you're innocent, you can't be frustrated by anything," he said, speaking to a reporter before the hearing.

The case stems from findings from the State Capture Commission, which implicated various politicians in corruption schemes.

The Inquiry concluded on 22 June 2022, with five reports delivered to President Cyril Ramaphosa in between.

The government promised to prosecute implicated parties.

In the case of Kodwa and Mackay, money is alleged to have been exchanged between them to favourably influence a state IT contract for EOH.

Their case has been postponed until 24 October. The accused are each out on R30,000 bail.

Mzansi expresses strong opinions

Interested onlookers on social media again reacted to the latest on Kodwa's legal troubles. Briefly News looks at the polarising commentary.

@LabzThabz wrote:

"The confidence for me is top tier, but the charges, though."

@KelMan100 said:

"He wants to sh*t himself."

@StHonorable added:

"One thing I like about Palm Ridge [Magistrate's] Court is that it is not afraid to [impose] a maximum sentence if the accused is found guilty."

@sedimoeci lamented:

"So many postponements. Eish."

@_harry_za offered:

"We need an example of jail time, not fines and suspended sentences."

