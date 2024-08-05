Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside the Birchwood Spur restaurant in Boksburg, Gauteng

An infamous gang are thought to be involved after the suspects made off with the man's expensive Rolex watch

Birchwood Spur management expressed shock over the incident, saying guests' safety was a top priority

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A man was shot and killed, and his expensive Rolex wristwatch stolen outside a Spur restaurant in Boksburg. Image: @VehicleTrackerz

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — The infamous "Rolex Gang" is thought to be behind a fatal restaurant parking shooting in Boksburg on Gauteng's Eastrand.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects after they allegedly shot and killed a man in his car outside Birchwood Spur in Bardene and stole his expensive Rolex wristwatch on Sunday, 4 August.

Man killed and expensive Rolex stolen

The gang's modus operandi is to stalk individuals with highly valuable items, usually accosting them after a purchase.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Eastrand police spokesperson Captain Nelda Sekgobela said the suspects pounced on the victim and robbed him of his Rolex after parking his bakkie.

The incident happened near the front entrance at about midday as the man and his wife prepared to enter the restaurant.

"Two men tailing him in a Suzuki jumped out as soon as he stopped [in the parking]. They [accosted] him and he attempted to fight back. He was shot three times in the lower body [in the resulting commotion]," said Sekgobela.

Paramedics certified him dead at the scene.

Restaurant to provide counselling

The price tag of his stolen Rolex was worth an estimated R350,000, The Citizern reported. Police are investigating murder and robbery cases.

No arrests have yet been made. Birchwood Spur franchisee Johan Erasmus expressed shock over the incident.

"Our guests' well-being and safety is a top priority. We're grateful no one else was injured in the shooting and are providing trauma counselling to those affected by this horrible incident," said Erasmus.

Hijackers target Haval, Omoda, and Chery

In related crime news, Briefly News reported that Fidelity Services Group highlighted a significant increase in hijacking trends in related crime news, with vehicles manufactured in China becoming prime targets.

Haval and Chery, which include new SA favourites Omoda and BAIC, are some of the most popular and attractive vehicle brands for hijackings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News