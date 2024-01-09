EFF member Mandla Shikwambana filed a case against Minister Blade Nzimande and NSFAS amid corruption allegations

The leaked audio recordings reveal alleged kickbacks from NSFAS service providers to Nzimande

The public is cheering Shikwambana's bold move in trying to hold the minister of higher education accountable

Minister Blade Nzimande addressed the media regarding COVID back in 2021 in Cape Town. Image: ER Lombard

MBOMBELA - EFF Member of Parliament Mandla Shikwambana has escalated the fight against corruption by filing a case against Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande and NSFAS chairperson Ernest Khoza.

Leaked audio rocks NSFAS

This legal move follows a leaked audio recording by OUTA, exposing corrupt dealings and kickbacks involving NSFAS service providers and Nzimande.

Blade Nzimande refuses to resign

Shikwambana, also a member of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, has taken a stance amid growing concerns over corruption within the higher education sector. However, Nzimande denied any wrongdoing and is determined to retain his position, reported SABCNews.

Public reacts to criminal case against Nzimande

NSFAS has faced various challenges, including delayed payments to students contributing to the public's dissatisfaction.

Many citizens on social media are praising Shikwambana for turning up the heat on Nzimande with the criminal case.

Senzo Nxumalo wrote:

"He must go."

Johanneskudumela Shai posted:

A job well done EFF. Corrupt Blaze Nzimande must go to jail."

Tk Tkzee commented:

"More pressure.✊✊Time for DA to stand up. Waar is groot John?‍♂️‍♀️"

Sello Nthejane added:

"I'll repeat, deny deny deny! That one they've passed with flying colours."

Kuse Magcaba said:

"Zikhala ngempela ke manje."

Noosi Mokhethi posted:

"Good move, ANC ere tlwaela masepa."

Dat Man Matoane mentioned:

"Leadership that one.❤️ Let the corrupt be brought to book."

Dean Mohale noted:

"This country is led by criminals."

OUTA to lay criminal charges against Blade Nzimande

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is gearing up to file criminal charges against Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande. The are accusing him and National Student Financial Aid Scheme chairperson Ernest Khosa of corruption within the student funding program.

The organisation calls for the immediate resignation of both Nzimande and Khosa, citing leaked voice recordings and a damning report from OUTA.

